Aerial Technologies appoints Wireless Industry Veteran, Dr. Sam Heidari, as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aerial Technologies, a pioneer in WiFi motion intelligence, announces the appointment Dr. Sam Heidari as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

A seasoned executive and board member, Dr. Heidari adds his global experience in the telecommunications industry to the Aerial Technologies executive team as it ramps up its International deployment strategy. Dr. Heidari will have a key role in global expansion and business development.

"Sam comes with serious experience in the wireless and telecommunications industries," says Michel Allegue, CTO and co-founder. "An engineer by trade and with more than 47 International technology patents under his belt, Sam brings a unique blend of technical and marketing expertise. We are honored to have him is an addition to our executive team and are confident that with his help, we will solidify our global footprint in WiFi Motion Analytics and continue to lead innovation in this field."

Dr. Heidari has served on the Global Semiconductor Alliance Board of Directors and on the advisory board for both Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Departments at the University of Southern California. In addition, Dr. Heidari was the Chairman of the Board and CEO of Quantenna Communications, where he was instrumental in the company's growth from zero revenue to more than $200M, its successful IPO in 2016, and its subsequent acquisition in 2019.

"The innovation around today's wireless industry is extremely exciting," says Dr. Heidari. "Specifically, the Aerial team has been pioneering the space with revolutionary technologies in motion detection and analytics. The wealth of applications to be enabled by this novel technology will change our lives and create new business models. I look forward to supporting the company's growth and the future of the industry."

Aerial Technologies has promising partnerships developing in Europe and North America and continues expanding globally. To date, Aerial Technologies has raised $7.3 Million with investors including Intel Capital, Fonds Innovexport, Kibo Ventures, and Telefónica Open Innovation.

Established in 2015, Aerial Technologies is a pioneer in Wi-Fi motion detection technology. Their SaaS-enabled technology leverages existing Wi-Fi signals to detect motion and recognize human activity without the need for cameras, sensors or wearables. Aerial's patented technology analyzes distortions in Wi-Fi signals and uses machine learning to infer human activities and enable customers and partners to build consumer and enterprise applications. Aerial Technologies leading experts' team are paving the way to the future of motion for the technology community.

