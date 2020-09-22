Aerial Work Platform Market Size Worth $16.76 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aerial work platform market size is anticipated to reach USD 16.76 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing government investment in the private sector, along with rapid infrastructure development in Asia Pacific, is anticipated to surge market growth over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027 owing to an increase in construction activities in the ASEAN region, along with rising demand for access equipment in the Indian steel industry

By engine type, the engine-powered aerial work platform segment is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2020 to 2027 owing to increasing demand for diesel boom lifts for heavy-duty outdoor work and rough terrain surfaces

By product type, boom lifts are anticipated to maintain their lead over the forecast period as they are versatile machines that could be used from utilities and construction to storage and shipping industries

The electric engine type segment held the largest share of 62.4% in 2019 owing to rising demand for maintenance and repair services in the residential construction sector

The construction end-use industry is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period on account of increasing investments in new infrastructure, along with reforms to encourage Public Private Relationships (PPPs) in the Asia Pacific region.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Aerial Work Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts), By Engine Type (Electric, Engine-powered), By End User, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/aerial-work-platform-market

Implementation of stringent worker safety regulations worldwide, rising adoption of advanced lifting technologies, and a growing number of rental AWP companies in China in the last three years, coupled with a rise in construction spending in the ASEAN region, are expected to create opportunities for AWP manufacturers over the next seven years.

Aerial work platforms are highly used in the maintenance and construction of mining infrastructure, including processing facilities, overhead conveyors, and other facilities in and around the mine site. Robust demand for new infrastructure investment in the metals and mining sector is expected to create opportunities for AWP manufacturers over the forecast period.

According to Eurostat, EU construction output growth is anticipated to see a contraction of 11.5% in 2020, followed by a rebound of 6% in 2021, on account of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In addition, no increase in spending on commercial facilities, along with reduced government spending and economic uncertainty, is expected to restrict market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global aerial work platform market on the basis of engine type, product type, end-user, and region:

Aerial Work Platform Engine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Electric



Engine-powered

Aerial Work Platform Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Boom Lifts



Scissor Lifts



Vertical Mast Lifts



Personal Portable Lifts

Aerial Work Platform End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Construction



Retail, Storage, and Warehouses



Transportation and Logistics



Others

Aerial Work Platform Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





Italy





The U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



Central & South America



Argentina





Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





South Arabia

List of Key Players of Aerial Work Platform Market

Terex Corporation



JLG Industries



Aichi Corporation



Haulotte Group



Linamar Corporation

