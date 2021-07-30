Aerial Work Platform Truck Market in Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry | Technavio
North America contributes to the highest incremental growth of 42% of the aerial work platform (AWP) truck market during the forecast period, as per Technavio.
Altec Inc., Bronto Skylift Oy Ab, Haulotte Group are the three major market participants for the aerial work platform (AWP) truck market.
Jul 30, 2021, 23:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
"Rise in construction activities across countries and the rapid expansion in telecom and T&L industries will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. COVID-19 will have At Par impact on the aerial work platform (AWP) truck market. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.
The aerial work platform (AWP) truck market in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry is expected to grow by USD 1.92 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during 2021-2025, as per the new report from Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Aerial Work Platform Truck Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist aerial work platform truck market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the aerial work platform truck market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the aerial work platform truck market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aerial work platform truck market vendors
Aerial Work Platform Truck Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the aerial work platform (AWP) truck market. Altec Inc., Bronto Skylift Oy Ab, Haulotte Group, Linamar Corp., Manitex International Inc., Manitou BF SA, Oshkosh Corp., Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., and Toyota Industries Corp. are some of the major market participants.
Our aerial work platform truck market report covers the following areas:
- Aerial Work Platform Truck Market size
- Aerial Work Platform Truck Market trends
- Aerial Work Platform Truck Market industry analysis
This study identifies the rise in construction activities across countries as one of the prime reasons driving the aerial work platform truck market growth during the next few years.
To gain access to detailed market landscape, vendor analysis, and future trends impacting the growth of the market
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40654
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Product
- Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market Segmentation by Geography
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix

