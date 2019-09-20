Aerie® Partners With Bright Pink® For The Tenth Year And Will Surpass Two Million Dollars In Donations!

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pink, a national non-profit organization focusing on the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer in women, celebrates ten years of partnering with Aerie in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and will cross the two million dollar mark in donations to fuel Bright Pink's mission. Aerie will offer an Aerie limited-edition move sports bra, Aerie Limited-Edition Play High Waisted Legging and Aerie Limited-Edition Hoodie. 100% of sales will benefit Bright Pink. The "Take Care of Your Girls" campaign will run in Aerie stores and online at www.aerie.com beginning September 19, 2019 until supplies last.

In addition, Aerie will introduce several opportunities for customers to help the cause, including in-store marketing encouraging shoppers to complete Bright Pink's award-winning Assess Your Risk quiz. Aerie is donating $1 for every Bright Pink Assess Your Risk completion via assessyourrisk.org/aerie. Assess Your Risk is a digital quiz that collects risk factors (lifestyle, personal and familial health history) to provide a personalized risk assessment for breast and ovarian cancers. Aerie is also giving customers the opportunity to donate to Bright Pink at checkout in-stores.

Bright Pink will promote Aerie's limited-edition products and partnership with the brand via email on their homepage, with a social media sweepstakes and with a co-branded blog article, REAL Self-Love: 8 Actions to Take to Reduce Your Risk of Breast & Ovarian Cancer. The partnership and campaign aims to empower women to move beyond breast cancer awareness and inspire them to take action to reduce their risk and manage their health proactively, while also raising funds to fuel Bright Pink's life-saving, innovative, personalized education programs.

"Bright Pink is so proud to team up with Aerie for a tenth year this fall to spread our message of Breast & Ovarian Cancer prevention to customers nationwide. Through the generosity of Aerie's continued commitment to our mission we will have the power to educate and equip thousands of women on their breast and ovarian cancer risk, and together we will create a more beautiful and brighter future," said Bright Pink CEO, Katie Thiede.

"Aerie is so proud to be celebrating a milestone year supporting Bright Pink, and its life-saving mission," commented Jennifer Foyle, Aerie Global Brand President. "It is incredibly gratifying to know that over the last ten years we have empowered millions of women within our #AerieREAL community to be proactive about their health and recognize the importance of self-wellness."

The partnership includes several components:

100% of sales from the limited-edition Sports Bra, Athletic Legging and Hoodie will be donated to Bright Pink. The bra, which is bright pink in color, will be sold in Aerie stores and online at www.aerie.com from 9/19 through 10/06, or while supplies last.

from 9/19 through 10/06, or while supplies last. Shoppers will be encouraged to donate to Bright Pink at Aerie stores via in-store messaging.

The online hub for the campaign can be found at www.Aerie.com/AerieSupports , where visitors can access more information about the partnership and find links to breast health educational programs on Bright Pink's website www.BrightPink.org/ShopToSupport.

, where visitors can access more information about the partnership and find links to breast health educational programs on Bright Pink's website www.BrightPink.org/ShopToSupport. Aerie and Bright Pink media channels will explain the partnership and encourage girls to get educated about their own breast health.

Bright Pink will communicate eight actions young women could take to reduce their risk of breast cancer, while simultaneously promoting the limited-edition Aerie athletic wear and encouraging them to shop and to Assess Their Risk via the Bright Pink blog, empowering women to move beyond awareness to ACTION.

Aerie and Bright Pink will promote the program through social media, customer e-mails and in-store marketing. For more information, visit www.aerie.com and www.brightpink.org.

About Aerie

Aerie is a lifestyle brand offering intimates, apparel, activewear and swim collections. With the #AerieREAL™ movement, Aerie celebrates its community by advocating for body positivity and the empowerment of all women. Aerie believes in inspiring customers to love their real selves, inside and out. Retouching-free since 2014. Visit www.aerie.com to learn more. Let the Real You Shine®.

About Bright Pink®

Bright Pink is a national non-profit focused on the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer. The organization's mission is to help save lives from breast and ovarian cancer by empowering women to know their risk and manage their health proactively. For more information, visit BrightPink.org .

