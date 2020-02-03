Aerion Supersonic Begins Concept Development for the U.S. Defense Market

RENO, Nev., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerion Supersonic, the leader in supersonic technology, today announced that it has begun initial concept development for the first in a family of rapidly developed high altitude supercruise aircraft for the U.S. Defense market.

Aerion will apply its entrepreneurial culture, supersonic aircraft design expertise, and unique digital design capabilities to provide innovative solutions to military customers.

"We are applying the same innovation, approach to risk, and focus on speed and discipline to the military market that we have used to pioneer the first supersonic business aircraft, the AS2. The AS2 can supercruise for 4,200nm at Mach 1.4 with a large payload at an altitude of 57,000 feet," says Tom Vice, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer for Aerion.

Stew Miller has been named Executive Vice President, Strategic Systems, and will oversee the segment of the company's business that will develop and offer disruptive solutions to U.S. government agencies, the Department of Defense and allied military customers.

Miller served 20 years in the U.S. Navy as an aviator flying the F-14 Tomcat. Subsequently, he gained extensive experience developing numerous prototypes as an executive at Northrop Grumman Aerospace. His operational experience has guided his design teams to ensure operationally relevant solutions, and his experience inside the defense industry has given him an understanding of the opportunities and constraints with aircraft and weapon design. He is the recipient of numerous industry, national, and international awards for excellence. He has spent his career in industry to ensure airmen get the capability they need to preserve freedom and defend our nation.

Miller will report directly to Tom Vice, Aerion's Chairman, President and CEO.

About Aerion Corporation

Aerion, the industry leader in supersonic travel, is pioneering a new generation of efficient, economical, and environmentally responsible supersonic aircraft. The Mach 1.4 AS2 business jet is scheduled to begin flight testing in 2024. Aerion entered into a partnership with Boeing in February 2019 to develop the AS2 and advance the supersonic market. In October 2018, Aerion and GE Aviation unveiled the quiet and efficient GE Affinity engine, the first civil supersonic engine in more than 50 years. More information can be found at www.aerionsupersonic.com .

