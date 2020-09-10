Aerion Supersonic Partners with Shift5 to Provide Cyber Security

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift5, a cutting-edge cyber security company that secures operational technology for a range of vehicular platforms, announces its partnership with Aerion Supersonic, a leader in supersonic technology working on the new AS2 supersonic business jet.

Through this new arrangement, Shift5 will add to Aerion's existing work, bringing differentiating experience and capabilities to the design team to provide a level of cyber resiliency and protection that is beyond anything deployed into the commercial aviation market to date.

"Aerion is setting new standards in the aerospace community on cyber monitoring and advanced security of onboard electronics, something we see as a standard feature in years to come. Shift5 is thrilled to collaborate with Aerion on the cyber resiliency of their primary aviation platform, the AS2, and continue to build better data and security products to protect transportation" said Michael Weigand, President of Shift5.

Shift5 will enhance the cyber resiliency of the AS2's avionics and other onboard networks through expert design review and enable optional integration of its cyber monitoring products to the aircraft. Special emphasis will be placed on providing differentiating capabilities to specialized variants of the AS2 business jet. With Shift5 cyber security solutions onboard, the AS2 will be the world's first business jet with onboard cyber monitoring and advanced resiliency capabilities.

"As we progress the AS2 towards production in 2023 we continue to seek innovations that advance the technological capabilities of our new supersonic aircraft", said Tom Vice, Aerion's Chairman, President & CEO. "Cyber security has shifted dramatically in recent years to become a fundamental consideration and it is a core, integrated factor in development of the AS2. We look forward to collaborating with Shift5 to further enhance the cyber resiliency of our future aircraft."

Aerion's pursuit of faster point-to-point travel begins with the launch of the new AS2 supersonic private jet. Designed to be inherently environmentally responsible from first flight, the AS2 is the first supersonic jet designed to be powered by 100 percent synthetic fuel and reach supersonic speeds without the need for an afterburner.

The AS2 will be the first aircraft to be assembled at Aerion's new global headquarters in Melbourne, Florida – Aerion Park. The state-of-the-art development, powered by clean energy, will incorporate headquarters operations plus an integrated campus for research, design, build and support of the company's new supersonic aircraft.

About Shift5:

Shift5 products defend operational technology platforms such as planes, trains, and tanks from cyber attack. Shift5 protects embedded internal networks within operational technology platforms through proprietary defensive hardware and software to detect and stop cyber attacks before they cause harm. To learn more, visit www.shift5.io .

About Aerion Corporation:

Aerion is founded on a core belief of bringing humanity closer. The company's vision is a future where humanity can travel between any two points on our planet within three hours using new transportation networks – powered by clean energy solutions and enabling a world where distance is no longer a barrier. The starting point is sustainable supersonic flight, led by the world's first supersonic business jet – the AS2. More information can be found at www.aerionsupersonic.com .

Media Contact

