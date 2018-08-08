Aeris and Altizon Partner to Deliver Industrial Internet of Things Solutions for the Manufacturing Sector in India, ASEAN, Middle East and Africa

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., PUNE, India and DELHI, India, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeris, a preferred Internet of Things (IoT) technology partner for the enterprise, and Altizon, a global industrial IIoT (Industrial IoT) platform company today announced a strategic partnership integrating Altizon's industry leading machine learning and IoT Edge technologies and Aeris' IoT Services platform.

Aeris offers end-to-end IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions and services for the automobile, insurance, healthcare, utilities, and manufacturing industries. Its comprehensive Aeris IoT Service Platform, helps enterprises enhance revenue, create new services and business models. Aeris allows enterprises to evangelize and embark on their digital transformation journey across a portfolio of business solutions. The company has successfully created unique IoT ecosystem for enterprises, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), technologists, system integrators and solution providers across vertical sectors. Aeris empowers organizations to optimize human intervention and attain real-time remote monitoring of machines, equipment, and other assets along with predictive and preventive maintenance of various products and assets within enterprises.

With a global footprint of over 100 enterprise users, Altizon is a leading Industrial IOT platform provider recognized by Gartner in its Magic Quadrant for IIoT Platforms and by other leading analyst firms including Forrester Research, Frost & Sullivan, VDC Research, BCG, and Machnation. Altizon's proven technology helps enterprises accelerate their Smart Manufacturing initiatives, modernize Asset Performance Management services and launch new business models for service delivery, among other processes. Altizon's proven technology is successfully being used in a number of industries, including the automotive, tire, steel, chemical, energy and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) markets.

Dr. Rishi Mohan Bhatnagar , President, Aeris India

"Our partnership with Altizon enables us to expand upon our offering to our manufacturing clients with end-to-end solutions that transform their factories into a smart manufacturing facilities. Through complementary integration of our IoT Service Platform and Altizon's Datonis Industrial IoT Technology Platform, we now have the capability to deliver comprehensive and distinct IoT solutions for the complete manufacturing value chain. Our partnership clearly brings a measurable competitive advantage to our customers."

Vinay Nathan , Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Altizon

"With the IoT technology, talent, experience and expertise on the Altizon and Aeris teams, we fully expect to deliver best-in-class IoT solutions that not only improve, but digitally transform, our customers' businesses like never before. We are proud to be partnering with Aeris to help customers take advantage of the power of IoT to create new revenue streams and service opportunities while building customer engagement and loyalty."

About Aeris

Aeris is a global technology partner with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. For more than a decade, we've powered critical projects for some of the most demanding customers of IoT services. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Aeris strives to fundamentally improve businesses by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, Aeris IoT Services are based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, spanning connectivity up to vertical solutions. As veterans of the industry, we know that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and we pride ourselves on making it simpler.

About Altizon

Altizon is the industrial IoT company. It empowers Industrial Digital Revolutions globally by helping enterprises use machine data to drive business decisions. With a global footprint of over 100 enterprise users, Altizon is a leading Industrial IOT platform provider as recognized by Forrester, Frost & Sullivan, VDC Research, BCG, and most recently by Gartner in its Magic Quadrant for IIoT Platforms. For more info: www.altizon.com

