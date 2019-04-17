Aero Air Charter Partners with Hangout Fest to Create Luxurious Package

PENSACOLA, Fla., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aero Air Charter, Pensacola's premier jet charter service, together with Hangout Music Fest, has created an exclusive festival package that will deliver attendees to Hangout Fest and back, in style on their own jet charter.

"Hangout Fest is recognized as one of the best music festivals in the world and the biggest event in our region, and we thought the only thing that could make it better would be to combine it with an Aero jet charter to create the complete rock star experience," explained Aero partner, Wendy Smith.

Hangout Music Fest

The Big Kahuna Air Package includes the most luxurious and coveted ticket & travel plan to Hangout Fest by combining the Big Kahuna ticket with a private Aero jet charter direct to Gulf Shores. The charter flight includes round-trip air for a group of up to 6 friends with additional options for larger parties. Aero general manager, Rick Simpson explains that "with this package, we've extended the festival experience because the VIPs' musical vacation will begin the moment they board our jet and won't end until we get them back."

The Big Kahuna Air Package allows attendees to watch performances from the stage or from a luxury suite with perfect views, a private bar and catered food. Other perks include access to the famous backstage Artist Beach, stage-side swimming pools & hot tubs, all-inclusive gourmet meals and drinks, 24/7 personalized concierge service, door-to-door transportation, admission into the Thursday Kickoff Party, and much more.

"We're focused on creating the easiest, most decadent and immersive experience in live music," says Sean O'Connell, Festival Director of Hangout Events. "And Aero is committed to offering the very best, private flying experience around. We have fans that come from all around the world, so it just made sense to team up and give our fans an option for the ultimate Hangout Travel Package.

Hangout Fest takes place in Gulf Shores, Alabama from May 16 -19. For Package details: http://flywithaero.com/tohangoutfest.

About Aero Air Charter

Based in Pensacola, Florida since 2015, Aero Air Charter proudly serves the Gulf Coast and Southeast regions with expanded brokerage services across the US and the Caribbean. With no TSA lines or boarding queues, flying a jet charter with Aero saves you time, reduces stress, and can have there and back the same day or drop you off and pick you up when your ready. Aero also proudly partners with hospitals and medical agencies to help save lives by delivering time-sensitive, life-saving donor organs and surgeons across the Southeast. Please consider becoming an organ donor today. Aero Air Charter does not operate aircraft and is an agent for AC Flight Services and its clients. AC Flight Services has a part 135 certification and an experienced flight crew with more than 50,000 combined flight hours. flywithaero.com

About Hangout

The Hangout Music Fest is known for sugar white beaches, starry nights and red-hot music. The award-winning festival takes place in Gulf Shores, Alabama — just a short flight or drive from the Pensacola, FL and Mobile, AL airports. Hangout is as much a vacation as it is a concert event. Offering more than just music, fans can take advantage of festival amenities including beach volleyball, carnival rides, Gulf-front hammocks, delicious seafood and more. It was awarded as Pollstar's "Music Festival of the Year" in 2011 and is continuously recognized as one of the best festivals in the US. The festival infuses over $30 million into the local economy each year. www.hangoutmusicfest.com

