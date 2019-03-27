AeroBase Group Receives AS9120 Rev B Certification

MELBOURNE, Fla., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroBase Group Inc., an aircraft and defense part distributor located in the Melbourne area, has recently received a prestigious certification: the AS9120 Rev B. This certification is based on a standard developed by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) and is better known as "Quality Management Systems – Requirements for Aviation, Space and Defense Distributors."

The AS9120 Rev B certification is designed for companies in the aerospace industry that procure materials, assemblies and parts to sell to an end customer. The standard that the SAE focus on includes items such as traceability, airworthiness certificates and controls of records. Companies who are awarded this certificate are subject to maintaining the standards in order to stay certified, which means they will be subject to annually or regularly scheduled audits.

AeroBase Group serves over 400 customers daily and is one of the most trusted vendors in the aerospace and defense industry. The company strives to locate necessary parts and deliver those parts on time to its wide range of customers. With multiple warehouse locations, they are able to keep over 18 million parts available to their customers, all sourced from a multitude of different manufacturers.

The company's dedication to high-quality service is one of the reasons why they have such excellent relationships with their end customers. With dedicated account managers to handle the global customer base, AeroBase Group's team is able to handle customer inquiries with attention to detail and accuracy. The company handles the replacement of equipment that has reached its service threshold, as well as replenishment of other components and supplies.

Not only does AeroBase Group help their customers with purchasing products for their aircraft, but they also purchase end-of-life products from their customers. AeroBase Group also follows along with the life-cycle of their customers' aircraft and equipment to determine any necessary needs they may have.

Heather Wienstroer, office manager of AeroBase Group, stated, "We are so honored to have been granted this certification from the Society of Automotive Engineers. It displays our excellent quality of service, processes and technology. We have been dedicated to perfecting our supply chain management in order to allow us the opportunity to serve our clientele consistently with high-quality service and cost-effective products. It is a great feeling to see all of the work of our staff being recognized through this achievement of the certification. Going forward, we will continue to push our efforts toward bettering our service and the availability of products offered to our customers."

For more information about AeroBase group, please visit their website at https://aerobasegroup.com/.

