Aeroflot Doubles Mobile Conversion Rate on the Assisted Bookings Platform by Aviasales

Russian flag carrier has just rolled-out its very first NDC-based project

Aeroflot launched its assisted booking capacity in cooperation with Aviasales. It is the first time a Russian airline company has used NDC (New Distribution Capability). The distribution protocol provides with access to the airline's inventory to the third parties like meta-services. Hence from now on it is possible to fill in passenger information and pay for tickets directly on aviasales.ru.

Purchasing process includes two steps only - completing passport and credit card details. Aeroflot charges and issues airline tickets but the user doesn't need to go to the carrier's site, he stays inside familiar metasearch interface.

Choosing the right fare is another benefit of assisted bookings. For instance, the user can select 'Economy Premium' instead of 'Economy Budget' which is more flexible and includes more hold bags. Earlier this option was only available on Aeroflot's website.

Aviasales users rate Aeroflot assisted bookings above 4.6 (on a scale from 1 to 5). It is the best result among other channels. Moreover, the mobile conversion rate (search to purchase) was doubled. Previously only 6.36% of travellers had completed reservation on the airlines' website. The new Aviasales' feature raised the conversion rate to 12.62%.

"Our partnership with Aeroflot withdraws concerns of travellers who book tickets directly trying to get better deals. Aviasales offers fair prices and direct booking powered by the dominant Russian airline," Aviasales VP Products, Anton Baitsur says.

Starting from August, 17 the new feature is available for all desktop and mobile users of Aviasales.

About Aviasales

Aviasales.ru is the first and the biggest Russian travel search engine which lets consumers find cheap flights and holiday accommodation.

Being founded in 2007 as a private blog, the company has been rapidly growing across the globe. Its application has installed in each third iPhone in Russia, and ten million travellers plan their journey on www.aviasales.ru

