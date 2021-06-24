Aerogami enters the Digital Vaccine Card space with the launch of DigiVaxDoc: the private and secure digital vaccine card service

BOSTON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerogami is announcing the launch of DigiVaxDoc, a mobile technology that allows users to save a digital record of their COVID-19 vaccination card on their phone. The technology prioritizes ease-of-use, user security, and data privacy with a process that ensures users own their data.

Users in partnering states can create their own digital vaccine copy with DigiVaxDoc by going to their state's dedicated DigiDoc site to verify their COVID-19 vaccination record and upload a copy of their CDC-issued vaccine card. Once complete, users save a secure digital copy of their vaccination record directly on their phone without the use of an app. The digital copy is accessible from the homescreen of the smartphone and can be unlocked by users at any time. Best yet, it is unhackable; Aerogami deletes all records of the copy from their servers, making the information impossible to access for anyone but the user.

Aerogami is introducing DigiVaxDoc during a marked time of public distrust in technology companies. According to Edelman's 2020 Trust Barometer for the tech sector, trust in technology is at a low. Between 2019 and 2020, Edelman reports that American's trust in technology companies dropped 12 points – the biggest drop on record. Yet, technology is not going away. This enforces the need for simple yet secure technology solutions to serve our country's needs.

"Aerogami has always prioritized security and simplicity with our solutions and we're excited to bring these principles to our DigiVaxDoc product," says Bradley Adams, Managing Director at Aerogami. "Once a digital copy of a vaccine record is made with DigiVaxDoc and verified with state records, the user's vaccination records are wiped from our database. Neither Aerogami nor any hackers can access that information on our servers. Aerogami holds a record of a unique key created during the digital copying process that only our server and the user's device will recognize to ensure no unauthorized user is able to access the copy on the user's phone."

DigiVaxDoc is designed this way for two reasons: to maximize user privacy with their data and to ensure minimal cyber risk for state agencies. "When we determined the flow for DigiVaxDoc, it was critical that we didn't create a future problem that could put millions of vaccinated adults records in a compromising position. Although there are many great strategies for protecting user data, what works today doesn't always work tomorrow. Even blockchain, which was at once considered unhackable, has been found to be less secure than initially thought," says Adams.

With this solution, Aerogami is hopeful that vaccinated adults who prioritize their privacy will have an option for carrying a digital version of their CDC-issued COVID-19 vaccine card. To learn more, head to DigiVaxDoc's website https://www.digi-doc.us/digivaxdoc

About Aerogami: Aerogami is a mobile development company specializing in duty-of-care solutions for insurers and risk managers. Aerogami offers a SaaS platform that includes easy-to-use communication tools and online tools for distributing emergency resources. Aerogami's solutions are unique because they are not app-based, despite operating on mobile devices. This makes their solutions more accessible and easier to use for everyone.

