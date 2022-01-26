Aerogel Market to Record a CAGR of 10.30% | Active Aerogels and Aerogel Technologies LLC Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The aerogel market is set to grow by USD 392.69 million from 2020 to 2025 at an accelerating CAGR of 10.30%. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 10.08%. This report presents a detailed analysis of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The aerogel market forecast report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. Technavio identifies growing penetration in organized retail as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as the declining birth rate may challenge the market growth.

By application, the aerogel market has been classified into five segments, namely oil and gas, construction, AMA, daylighting and LVHS, and others. The oil and gas segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The output from the oil and gas refineries is carefully transported to the re-gasification sites through long pipelines, which require insulation. Thus, the oil and gas industry is heavily dependent on the insulations of these pipelines. Moreover, the low thickness and superior insulation materials are fueling the demand for aerogel in this segment. Moreover, unprocessed hydrocarbons in a temperature-sensitive environment, can be transported over long distances with the help of Aerogel.

The global aerogel market is fragmented with the presence of well-diversified international, regional, and local vendors. Several regional vendors offer aerogel at a comparatively lower price than international vendors, which intensifies the competition in the market. The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify further with the increasing product extensions, technological innovations, and M&A activities.

Aerogel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.30% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 392.69 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 10.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, UK, Japan, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Active Aerogels, Aerogel Technologies LLC, Aerogel UK Ltd., Aspen Aerogels Inc., BASF SE, Cabot Corp., ENERSENS SAS, Green Earth Aerogel Technology SL, Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co. Ltd., and JIOS Aerogel Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

