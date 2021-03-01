AeroGuard Flight Training Center Recognized With AMT Diamond Awards of Excellence for 3rd Consecutive Year

PHOENIX, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroGuard Flight Training Center's repair station has received the FAA Diamond Award of Excellence for the third consecutive year. This is also the second year its aircraft interiors & maintenance team has received the award. The FAA Diamond Award of Excellence is rated the highest honor in the FAA AMT Award Program.

Piper Archer in for routine maintenance at AeroGuard

AeroGuard Flight Training Center is one of the leading flight schools in the country, training hundreds of students every year from all over the world for careers as professional aviators. Their maintenance teams work solely on their own aircraft, maintaining a fleet of over 70 aircraft.

The Award recognizes these aircraft maintenance organizations that are committed to ongoing improvement and consistently going above and beyond the FAA regulatory standards. The Diamond Award is reserved for organizations in which 100% of all mechanics, repairmen and technicians earned an AMT Certificate of Training in 2020. This means that all 40+ AeroGuard maintenance employees completed a minimum of 12 hours of additional training in subject areas like aircraft systems, workplace safety and regulatory compliance.

"We're very proud of our maintenance teams at AeroGuard, and with five FAA Diamond Awards in three years, it's easy to see why! With expert on-site maintenance, we're able to keep our planes flying, and our students training safely and effectively," stated Joel Davidson, AeroGuard's CEO.

Participating in the AMT Awards Program demonstrates AeroGuard's commitment to safety, ensuring all aircraft in the fleet are in exceptional, flight-ready condition, helping students to progress through their training program quickly, safely, and efficiently on their way to careers as commercial airline pilots.

Shawn Rockey, AeroGuard's Director of Maintenance, has been instrumental in the maintenance program's success. He had this to say about the news of the award,

"We are very proud of the AeroGuard Maintenance team for this accomplishment. Achieving a third consecutive Diamond Award emphasizes our commitment to safety and quality."

Individuals interested in learning more about the AMT Awards Program can visit https://www.faasafety.gov/AMT/pub/employer.aspx

Individuals interested in learning more about starting a career in aviation and enrolling at AeroGuard can visit flyaeroguard.com for additional information.

About AeroGuard

AeroGuard Flight Training Center is one of the country's most successful flight schools, offering accelerated commercial pilot training to candidates from all over the world. With a commitment to safety and student success, AeroGuard has a proven track record of training airline-ready pilots, with over 1 million flight hours of training experience and graduating over 6,000 cadets.

