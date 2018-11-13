AeroGuard Holds the Grand Opening of Its New First-Class Commercial Pilot Training Facility at French Valley Airport in Murrieta, California

MURRIETA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroGuard Flight Training Center is an industry leader in safe, superior quality pilot training. With an accelerated curriculum that prepares cadets for a career in aviation, AeroGuard's flight training programs are one of the safest and most dependable ways to quickly launch a career as a commercial pilot. Today's inaugural class of Pilot Pathway students in Murrieta, California will graduate from the AeroGuard training program in just 8 - 10 months.

From AeroGuard CEO Joel Davidson,

"We are absolutely thrilled to begin AeroGuard's industry-leading commercial pilot training program at French Valley Airport. The Southern California market has hundreds, if not thousands, of eligible young men and women who can become excellent airline pilots through AeroGuard's superior quality training environment, and the career path that AeroGuard provides through our outstanding partner in aviation, SkyWest Airlines.

SkyWest is the largest and highest regarded Regional airline in the world, and AeroGuard pilots will benefit from the tremendous opportunity to pursue their career goals as a pilot at SkyWest Airlines."

Graduates from AeroGuard's accelerated Pilot Pathway and Rotor Transition Programs are provided with all the experience, skills, and training they need to begin a successful career as an airline pilot. AeroGuard has trained over 6,000 graduates with over 1 million flight hours. AeroGuard graduates can now be found flying for major and regional airlines all over the world.

AeroGuard offers a unique all-inclusive and transparent tuition model with tuition reimbursement packages available in partnership with SkyWest Airlines. With AeroGuard's accelerated curriculum, high safety standards, and student support programs, AeroGuard has become a top option for individuals who want to begin a career in aviation.

Global demand for commercial pilots is rising with industry leader Boeing projecting that 790,000 new civil aviation pilots will be needed over the next 20 years. The opening of the new campus in Murrieta, California is part of AeroGuard's ongoing commitment to meet this demand by providing first-class pilot training to candidates from all over the world.

Individuals who are interested in learning more about starting a career in aviation and enrolling at AeroGuard can visit flyaeroguard.com to connect with an admissions adviser for more information.

