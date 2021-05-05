Aerojet Rocketdyne Analysis Report 2021: Financial Analysis, Hypersonic Weapons, Ramjets/Scramjets, OpFires, Glide Breaker, Mayhem, Test Facilities, Wind Tunnels, Open-Air Ranges, Boost-Glide Systems

DUBLIN, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Space Letter International Volume 4 - Aerojet Rocketdyne: Hypersonic Weapons, Technologies and Markets Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Aerojet Rocketdyne is the premier, private sector manufacturer of rocket propulsion systems in the world. They have been building rocket propulsion systems for more than 60 years and have participated in virtually every major U.S. space and missile program since the beginning of the Cold War.

Volume 3 of Space Letter International published in September 2020 recommended purchasing Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE: AJRD) for approximately $44 per share. On December 20, 2020, Aerojet Rocketdyne announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) in an all-cash transaction, with a total equity value of $5.0 billion, for $56.00 per share in cash, representing a premium of approximately 27% to when Space Letter International recommended purchasing the stock.

In addition to solid and liquid-fuel rocket engines, Aerojet Rocketdyne also makes Hypersonic engines used in weapons systems. Hypersonic engines represent the state of the art in advanced, aeronautic propulsion systems. Hypersonic weapons systems operate at speeds greater than Mach 5, i.e., five times the speed of sound, or approximately 3,800 mph. This means that a Hypersonic system can travel about one mile per second.

Between 2015 and 2024, the United States Department of Defense, Department of Energy and National Aeronautics and Space Administration will spend almost $15 billion developing Hypersonic technologies and weapons systems.

Aerojet Rocketdyne has been a significant player in Hypersonic propulsion systems for many years. The company's Hypersonic weapons related work is estimated at $100 million, or approximately 5 percent of revenue, in 2020. As a percentage of revenue, Aerojet Rocketdyne has one of the highest exposure levels to Hypersonic weapons of all Defense contractors.

For this reason, Volume 4 of Space Letter International, takes a close look at U.S. Government programs developing Hypersonic technologies and weapons and the money being spent on this effort. Specifically, Volume 4 covers:

A final, detailed, financial analysis of Aerojet Rocketdyne before it is merged into Lockheed Martin's operations in the second half of 2021.

A look at what Hypersonic Flight is all about including the different categories, major programs, opportunities and remaining challenges, as well as the arguments that have been put forward against Hypersonic weapons.

Current United States Hypersonic offensive and defensive weapons programs in terms of their structures, end-users, funding, critical technologies, schedules, costs, challenges and T&E.

U.S. Navy, Army. Air Force, DARPA and MDA programs, as well as activities of players like Lockheed Martin, Dynetics, General Atomics, Raytheon and Sandia, among others.

Purchasers of Volume 4 will understand the importance of Hypersonic technology and weapons and how to invest in this sector in the years ahead.

Products Mentioned:

Financial Analysis

Hypersonic Weapons

Ramjets/Scramjets

OpFires

Glide Breaker

Mayhem

Test Facilities

Wind Tunnels

Open-Air Ranges

Boost-Glide Systems

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

Scope

Methodology and Sources

Statistical Notes

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS INC.

Company Overview

Segments

Lockheed Martin Acquisition

Aerospace and Defense

Stock Snapshot

2020 Achievements

Financial Overview

Income

Balance Sheet

Cash Flows

Backlog

Capitalization

Customers

Largest Customers

Competition

Space Products

Defense Products

Largest Programs

Rocket Engines

Hypersonic Revenue

DMJR

HyFly 2

AFRE

Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon

Medium Scale Critical Components Program

OpFires

Glide Breaker

Mayhem

4. HYPERSONIC FLIGHT

Definition

Speed Is the New Stealth

Categories

Major Programs

Opportunities

Remaining Challenges

Thermal Protection

Communications

Maneuverability

Integration

Aerodynamics

Kill Chain

Arguments Against Hypersonic Weapons

Capabilities Misperceptions

Social Construction of Technical Facts

5. UNITED STATES HYPERSONIC WEAPONS PROGRAMS

Background

Current Efforts

Funding

Testing & Evaluation

Offense Weapons

Defensive Systems

Missile Defense Agency

Space Development Agency

Middle-Tier Pathways

Critical Technologies

Aggressive Schedules

Development Costs

Workforce Challenges

Industrial Base Challenges

Test Facilities

Wind Tunnels

Open-Air Ranges

Agency Collaboration

Coordination Mechanisms

6. UNITED STATES HYPERSONIC PROPULSION MARKET AND COMPETITORS

Background

Game Changer

Categories

Boost-Glide Systems

Defenses Against Hypersonic Weapons

Concepts and Prototypes

United States

U.S. Programs

U.S. Navy

U.S. Army

Lockheed Martin

Dynetics Technical Solutions

Verity Integrated Systems

Penta Research Inc.

Integration Innovation, Inc.

General Atomics

Peraton

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

HAWC

SCIFiRE

Sandia National Laboratories

Wind Tunnel

U.S. Air Force

DARPA

Missile Defense Agency

Test Facilities

Universities

UCAH

