Aerolase Named to Inc. 5000, Further Enhances Leadership Team, Regains Sales Growth after COVID Pause

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerolase Inc. is proud to announce its debut on the iconic Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies as measured by revenues. In the just-released list for this year, it is solidly in the top half, at #2020 in the rankings.

Aerolase further noted its strong revenue growth rate is resuming after the COVID-driven pause, with July 2020 sales up 33% from July 2019 in the U.S. This reflects the Aerolase' leadership in drug-free (and side effect-free) laser treatments of acne and psoriasis, unique hygiene/safety profile from its No Skin Contact™ lasers, compelling short term and long term user ROI, and dermatology industry procedure snapback.

"As Aerolase continues robust expansion domestically and internationally, I am pleased to welcome an aesthetic and dermatology laser industry talent David Bays, in the new position of Western U.S. Sales Director," commented Pavel Efremkin PhD, CEO of Aerolase. Mr. Bays is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. His 20+ years of experience have encompassed many senior sales, marketing, and business development management positions at major dermatology and aesthetic device players including Venus Concept and before that Syneron.

"I am especially excited to join Aerolase," said Mr. Bays. "The company today is an important innovator bringing a new standard of portable, powerful, and versatile laser technology to the market." He added: "The Aerolase Neo Elite laser is a next generation dermatology platform that offers a fast, safe, and efficacious treatment experience for multiple indications. The "no touch" feature is crucial now for both patients and clinicians, so all in all Neo is a must-have system for every medical practitioner treating skin."

