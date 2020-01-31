Aeromexico Completes Successful Unsecured Senior Notes Issuance in International Markets

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico ("Aeromexico"), reports that today, it successfully concluded the offering of debt instruments in the form of Senior Unsecured Notes (the "Notes") by its subsidiary Aerovias de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. for US$400 million dollars, offered in the United States of America under Rule 144 A of the Securities Act of 1933 of the United States of America and outside the U.S. under Regulation S of the Securities Act.

The Notes will be guaranteed by Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. and will have an annual coupon of 7%.They will mature in February 2025. After a Roadshow across major cities in the United States and Europe, the issuance was oversubscribed by almost three times the amount offered. This is the first time in decades that a Mexican airline has had access to the international unsecured bond market, reflecting the confidence of investors in Aeromexico.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC. acted as joint book-runners for the Notes.

Aeromexico reiterates to its passengers, investors and the public its unwavering commitment to safety and offering customer service excellence.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico´s global airline, operates more than 600 daily flights and its main hub is in Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features more than 85 cities on three continents, including 43 destinations in Mexico, 18 in the United States, 16 in Latin America, 4 in Canada, 5 in Europe and 2 in Asia.

The Group's operating fleet of 121 aircraft is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and next generation Embraer 170 and 190 models. In 2012, the airline announced the most significant investment strategy in aviation history in Mexico, to purchase up to 100 Boeing aircraft including 90 MAX B737 jet airliners and 10 B787-9 Dreamliner's.

As a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, Aeromexico offers customers more than 1,000 destinations in 179 countries served by the 19 SkyTeam airline partners rewarding passengers with benefits including access to 636 premium airport lounges around the world. Aeromexico also offers travel on its codeshare partner flights with Delta Air Lines, Air France-KLM, Avianca, Copa Airlines and WestJet, with extensive connectivity in countries like the United States, Brazil, Canada, Colombia and Peru.

www.aeromexico.com

www.skyteam.com

SOURCE Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V.

Related Links

https://www.aeromexico.com

