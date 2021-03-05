Aeromexico Reports February 2021 Traffic Results

MEXICO CITY, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX) today reported February 2021 operational results.

Grupo Aeromexico transported 898 thousand passengers in February 2021 , a 39.7% year-on-year decrease. Passengers carried were at 60.3% of February 2020 levels - domestic at 75.1% and international at 30.9%.



, a 39.7% year-on-year decrease. Passengers carried were at 60.3% of levels - domestic at 75.1% and international at 30.9%. Aeromexico's capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometers (ASKs) decreased by 46.4% year-on-year, which represented 53.6% of its February 2020 capacity.



capacity. Demand measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs) decreased by 57.9% year-on-year, which represented 42.1% of its February 2020 demand.



demand. Aeromexico's February load factor was 66.1%, an increase of 0.7 p.p. versus January 2021 and a 14.0 p.p. decrease versus February 2020 . Domestic load factor was 82.3%, an increase of 3.1 p.p. compared to February 2020 .



February

YTD February

2021 2020 Var

2021 2020 Var















RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions)













Domestic 731 862 -15.2%

1,582 1,791 -11.7% International 561 2,203 -74.6%

1,451 4,834 -70.0% Total 1,292 3,065 -57.9%

3,033 6,625 -54.2%















ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions)













Domestic 888 1,088 -18.4%

2,042 2,354 -13.3% International 1,164 2,740 -57.5%

2,756 5,909 -53.4% Total 2,052 3,829 -46.4%

4,798 8,263 -41.9%















Load Factor (itinerary, %)



p.p.





p.p. Domestic 82.3 79.3 3.1

77.5 76.1 1.4 International 52.6 80.4 -27.8

56.3 81.8 -25.5 Total 66.1 80.1 -14.0

65.7 80.2 -14.5















Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands)













Domestic 743 989 -24.9%

1,597 2,026 -21.2% International 154 501 -69.1%

394 1,113 -64.6% Total 898 1,490 -39.7%

1,990 3,140 -36.6%

Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.

The information included within this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Aeromexico's future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its year-over-year comparison will be an indicator of similar future performance.

Glossary:

"RPKs" Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown.



Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown. "ASKs" Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used.



Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used. "Load Factor" equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only.



equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only. "Passengers" refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline.



refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline. Grupo Aeromexico´s investors presentation is available in the following link: https://www.aeromexico.com/en-us/investors



Grupo Aeroméxico confirms that its voluntary process of financial restructuring under Chapter 11 of the legislation of the United States of America , will be carried out in an orderly manner while it continues operating and offering services to its customers with the same quality that characterizes it, contracting from its suppliers the goods and services required for its operation. The Company will use the advantages of Chapter 11 to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement the necessary adjustments to face the impact of COVID-19.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeroméxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

www.aeromexico.com

www.skyteam.co

SOURCE Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V.

Related Links

www.aeromexico.com

