Aeromexico Reports May 2020 Traffic Results

MEXICO CITY, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX) today reported May 2020 operational results.

Aeromexico's capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometers (ASKs), decreased by 76.6% year-on-year. During May Aeromexico operated 83 profitable long haul cargo charter operations which represented 66.7% of the capacity deployed. Scheduled passenger capacity reduced by 92.5%.

Grupo Aeromexico transported 135 thousand passengers in May; a 92.4% year-on-year decrease. International passenger numbers decreased by 98.3%, while domestic passenger numbers decreased by 89.1%.

Demand, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs), decreased by 94.4%, year-on-year.

Aeromexico's May load factor was 61.1%, a 23.4 p.p. decrease versus May 2019 .



May

YTD May

2020 2019 Var

2020 2019 Var















RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions)













Domestic 146 1,014 -85.6%

2,732 4,764 -42.7% International 55 2,590 -97.9%

6,332 12,517 -49.4% Total 201 3,603 -94.4%

9,064 17,281 -47.5%















ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions)













Domestic 210 1,175 -82.1%

3,819 5,847 -34.7% International 785 3,086 -74.6%

9,282 15,083 -38.5% Total 995 4,261 -76.6%

13,101 20,930 -37.4%















Load Factor (itinerary, %)



p.p.





p.p. Domestic 71.7 86.3 -14.6

71.6 81.5 -9.8 International 42.6 83.9 -41.3

75.9 83.0 -7.1 Total 61.1 84.6 -23.4

74.5 82.6 -8.0















Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands)













Domestic 124 1,141 -89.1%

3,009 5,390 -44.2% International 11 636 -98.3%

1,456 3,147 -53.7% Total 135 1,777 -92.4%

4,464 8,537 -47.7%

Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.

The information included within this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Aeromexico's future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its year-over-year comparison will be an indicator of similar future performance.

Glossary:

"RPKs" Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown.

Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown. "ASKs" Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used.

Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used. "Load Factor" equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only.

equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only. "Passengers" refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline.

refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline. Grupo Aeromexico´s investors presentation is available in the following link: https://www.aeromexico.com/en-us/investors

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico´s global airline, operates more than 570 daily flights and its main hub is in Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features more than 80 cities on three continents, including 42 destinations in Mexico, 17 in the United States, 15 in Latin America, 4 in Canada, 5 in Europe and 2 in Asia.

The Group's operating fleet of 119 aircraft is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and next generation Embraer 170 and 190 models. In 2012, the airline announced the most significant investment strategy in aviation history in Mexico, to purchase up to 100 Boeing aircraft including 90 MAX B737 jet airliners and 10 B787-9 Dreamliner's.

As a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, Aeromexico offers customers more than 1,000 destinations in more than 170 countries served by the 19 SkyTeam airline partners rewarding passengers with benefits including access to more than 790 premium airport lounges around the world. Aeromexico also offers travel on its codeshare partner flights with Delta Air Lines, Air France-KLM, Avianca, Copa Airlines and WestJet, with extensive connectivity in countries like the United States, Brazil, Canada, Colombia and Peru.

www.aeromexico.com

www.skyteam.com

SOURCE Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V.

Related Links

http://www.aeromexico.com

