Aeromexico Reports November 2020 Traffic Results

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX) today reported November 2020 operational results.

Grupo Aeromexico transported 926 thousand passengers in November 2020 , an increase of 6.5% versus October 2020 driven by increases in both domestic and international passenger demand. Passengers carried reduced by 43.7% year-on-year - International passengers by 74.1% and domestic passengers by 29.5%.

Aeromexico's capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometers (ASKs) increased by 12.9% compared to October 2020 and decreased by 46.5% year-on-year.

Demand, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs) increased by 8.8% compared to October 2020 and decreased by 60.5%, year-on-year.

Aeromexico's November load factor was 67.0%, an increase of 2.1 p.p. versus October 2020 and a 15.3 p.p. decrease versus November 2019.

and a 15.3 p.p. decrease versus . In December 2020 Aeromexico plans to expand its operation between Mexico and the United states on the following routes: Mexico City : Chicago , Denver , Houston , Los Angeles , Las Vegas , Orlando , San Antonio , Miami , New York , San Francisco , and will also resume services to Seattle . Guadalajara : Chicago , Fresno , Los Angeles , San Francisco , and Sacramento .



November

YTD November

2020 2019 Var

2020 2019 Var















RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions)













Domestic 788 996 -20.9%

6,182 10,598 -41.7% International 506 2,278 -77.8%

8,508 28,164 -69.8% Total 1,293 3,274 -60.5%

14,690 38,762 -62.1%















ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions)













Domestic 1,036 1,251 -17.2%

8,527 13,057 -34.7% International 1,092 2,728 -60.0%

14,442 33,518 -56.9% Total 2,128 3,979 -46.5%

22,969 46,574 -50.7%















Load Factor (itinerary, %)



p.p.





p.p. Domestic 76.0 79.6 -3.6

72.6 81.2 -8.6 International 56.6 83.5 -26.9

68.3 84.0 -15.7 Total 67.0 82.3 -15.3

70.0 83.2 -13.2















Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands)













Domestic 790 1,120 -29.5%

6,343 12,006 -47.2% International 136 524 -74.1%

2,024 6,920 -70.7% Total 926 1,644 -43.7%

8,368 18,926 -55.8%

The information included within this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Aeromexico's future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its year-over-year comparison will be an indicator of similar future performance.

Glossary:

"RPKs" Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown.

Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown. "ASKs" Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used.

Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used. "Load Factor" equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only.

equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only. "Passengers" refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline.

refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline. Grupo Aeromexico´s investors presentation is available in the following link: https://www.aeromexico.com/en-us/investors

Grupo Aeroméxico confirms that its voluntary process of financial restructuring under Chapter 11 of the legislation of the United States of America , will be carried out in an orderly manner while it continues operating and offering services to its customers with the same quality that characterizes it, contracting from its suppliers the goods and services required for its operation. The Company will use the advantages of Chapter 11 to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement the necessary adjustments to face the impact of COVID-19.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeroméxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

www.aeromexico.com

www.skyteam.co

SOURCE Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V.

