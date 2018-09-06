Aeromexico Reports September 2018 Traffic Results

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX) today reported September 2018 operational results.

Grupo Aeromexico transported 1 million 715 thousand passengers in September; a 8.7% year-on-year increase. International passenger numbers increased by 5.1%, while domestic passenger numbers increased by 10.7%.

Demand, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs), increased by 7.8%, year-on-year. Aeromexico's capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometers (ASKs), increased by 7.2% year-on-year.

Aeromexico's September load factor was 81.0%, 0.4 p.p. higher than September 2017 .

September YTD September 2018 2017 Var 2018 2017 Var RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions) Domestic 978 898 9.0% 9,393 9,066 3.6% International 2,499 2,328 7.3% 23,161 20,307 14.1% Total 3,478 3,226 7.8% 32,555 29,373 10.8% ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions) Domestic 1,205 1,109 8.6% 11,322 11,192 1.2% International 3,091 2,897 6.7% 28,308 24,804 14.1% Total 4,296 4,007 7.2% 39,630 35,996 10.1% Load Factor (itinerary, %) p.p. p.p. Domestic 81.2 80.9 0.2 83.0 81.0 2.0 International 80.9 80.4 0.5 81.8 81.9 -0.1 Total 81.0 80.5 0.4 82.2 81.6 0.5 Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands) Domestic 1,099 993 10.7% 10,380 9,863 5.3% International 616 586 5.1% 6,038 5,470 10.4% Total 1,715 1,579 8.7% 16,419 15,332 7.1%

Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.

The information included within this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Aeromexico's future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its year-over-year comparison will be an indicator of similar future performance.

Glossary:

"RPKs" Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown.

"ASKs" Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether or not the seat is used.

"Load Factor" equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric takes into account the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only.

"Passengers" refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline.

refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline. Grupo Aeromexico´s investors presentation is available in the following link: https://www.aeromexico.com/en-us/investors

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico´s global airline, operates more than 600 daily flights and its main hub is in Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features more than 90 cities on three continents, including 44 destinations in Mexico, 21 in the United States, 15 in Latin America, 3 in Canada, 4 in Europe, and 3 in Asia.

The Group's operating fleet of more than 130 aircraft is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and next generation Embraer 170 and 190 models. In 2012, the airline announced the most significant investment strategy in aviation history in Mexico, to purchase 100 Boeing aircraft including 90 MAX B737 jet airliners and 10 B787-9 Dreamliner's.

As a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, Aeromexico offers customers more than 1,000 destinations in 179 countries served by the 20 SkyTeam airline partners rewarding passengers with benefits including access to 636 premium airport lounges around the world. Aeromexico also offers travel on its codeshare partner flights with Delta Air Lines, Air France-KLM, Avianca, Copa Airlines and WestJet, with extensive connectivity in countries like the United States, Brazil, Canada, Colombia and Peru.

