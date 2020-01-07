Aeromics, Inc. Appoints Joseph Schindler, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeromics, Inc. ("Aeromics" or "the Company"), a privately-held, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing first-in-class anti-edema therapies, announced today the appointment of Joseph Schindler, M.D. to the newly-created position of Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Schindler will be responsible for providing strategic leadership and directing the activities of the Company's clinical and regulatory functions.

"We are excited to have Joe accept the position of Chief Medical Officer," said Thomas Zindrick, Executive Vice Chair. "We look forward to his contributions as we leverage his extensive experience in clinical trials in the field of stroke, clinical programmatic development and patient care. As a long-time consultant to Aeromics, he is familiar with our science and the clinical data of AER-271, our lead molecule, and will be instrumental in leading the continued advancement of our development program."

Dr. Schindler is an Associate Professor of Neurology and of Neurosurgery at Yale University School of Medicine where he is the Clinical Chief of the Division of Vascular Neurology. In addition, he is the Director of the Comprehensive Stroke Program and Telestroke Services at Yale New Haven Hospital. He received his undergraduate and medical degrees from Tufts University and completed his residency in Neurology at the Yale School of Medicine where he was chief resident. Dr. Schindler is Board certified in Neurology and Vascular Neurology and has published extensively in the field of clinical neurology and stroke. "I am thrilled to be assuming my new role. Aeromics is focused on developing a novel treatment to control edema in stroke and other indications, which has the potential to improve patient outcomes in these devastating medical conditions," said Dr. Schindler. "Having been closely associated with the Phase 1 trial of AER-271, I believe AER-271 is uniquely positioned to address unmet needs in the treatment of stroke and I look forward to initiating our Phase 2 study later this year."

ABOUT STROKE

Every 50 seconds someone in the United States suffers from a stroke. Roughly 800,000 strokes are seen in the U.S. each year, of which approximately 692,000 are acute ischemic strokes. An estimated 140,000 patients with large hemispheric infarction suffer life-threatening and severely disabling cerebral edema, or brain swelling, and may benefit from an anti-edema medication. Aquaporin-4 (AQP4) water channels are the primary route of water movement into the central nervous system under conditions of ischemia.

ABOUT AER-271

AER-271 is a first-in-class, proprietary, intravenous (IV) prodrug that delivers AER-270, a potent inhibitor of AQP4 water channels for the treatment of cerebral edema in patients that have suffered ischemic strokes. AER-271 is an investigational drug that has successfully completed a Phase 1 study and is not yet approved by any regulatory agency.

ABOUT AEROMICS, INC.

Aeromics is a privately-held, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to fundamentally changing the way in which various conditions resulting from the loss of water homeostasis are treated.

