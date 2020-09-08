AeroNet Announces Winning Bids in First Mid-Band 5G Auction

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroNet, Puerto Rico's leading high-speed business Internet service provider, announced today that it is one of the top winners of the FCC's auction of 3.5 GHz mid-band spectrum. This auction made available the most spectrum licenses ever in a single FCC auction. The auctioned spectrum will further the deployment of next-generation 5G networks and the Internet of Things.

With an investment of more than $11 million, the company successfully won 224 licenses covering more than 80% of Puerto Rico. AeroNet aims to continue its path of innovation and growth of its network and infrastructure to speed up the availability of next-generation wireless-connectivity and other advanced spectrum-based services.

"AeroNet's promise to expand Puerto Rico's Internet adoption is paramount. By securing the 3.5 GHz spectrum, we'll reach more areas, especially rural, with faster and reliable service," explain Gino Villarini, AeroNet's founder and President. "We continue to invest in the latest technology to achieve our goal of providing the best connectivity and service to all of the island's businesses and residents."

For the Priority Access Licenses (PALs) in the 3550-3650 MHz portion of the 3.5 GHz band, Auction 105, gross proceeds reached $4,585,663,345, with 228 bidders winning a total of 20,625 licenses. The information about Auction 105 is available on the FCC's web page.

AeroNet is a renowned business high-speed Internet service provider and is the sole Puerto Rican ISP to extend wireless and fiber networks. The company banks on advanced commercial-grade technology to support secure, reliable, and dedicated high-speed broadband access at affordable rates. AeroNet is also the first local Internet service provider to secure a listing in the Inc. 5000 list. For further information, please visit www.aeronetpr.com.

