AeroNet Join Forces with Top Performance Security Provider Fortinet

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroNet, Puerto Rico's leading high-speed business internet service provider, announced that it has joined the Fortinet Partners Program. Fortinet is a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions that offers top-rated network and content security, as well as secure access products that share intelligence and work together to form a cooperative security fabric.

This new partnership gives businesses a powerful combination of the best-in-class internet connectivity solutions with the top performance network security products to help them accelerate secure and hyper fast connections to the net.

Gino Villarini, President and Founder of AeroNet commented, "We are excited by our partnership with Fortinet, as we recognize the huge value Fortinet's security technology can bring to end users. By leveraging their technology with our proved service, we hope to offer powerful integrated solutions that are consistent and effective for our customers."

Fortinet secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world, empowering its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, and more than 415,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses.

"Facing the increasingly hostile threat landscape, companies of all sizes are working to ensure the security of their sensitive data and IT investments. These challenges are leading many organizations to look for security service providers like AeroNet that have the technical expertise and advanced security solutions that meet their business requirements," said Gilberto Rivera, Regional Sales Manager at Fortinet for Spanish Caribbean.

In an increasingly online world, it's important for businesses to have reliable internet connections and to keep up with the latest trends in technology and security. With this partnership integration customers can improve infrastructure performance to ensure that their connections and data are secured. For more on AeroNet, please visit www.aeronetpr.com or call 787-273-4143.

About AeroNet

AeroNet is a renowned Internet Service Provider in Puerto Rico, USVI and South Florida that provides an extensive range of services ranging from internet access, data & VPNs to managed services and customized solutions. The core focus of the company is to provide the most reliable and most affordable high-performance internet connection to businesses of any size and type.

