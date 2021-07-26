Aeronics, Inc. Announces Collaboration with MWI Animal Health to Provide Veterinarians with the Pawprint Oxygen Canister System for Companion Animals

PITTSBURGH, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Aeronics, Inc., a Pittsburgh-based startup that develops innovative oxygen technologies for veterinary use, today announced a collaboration with MWI Animal Health, a leading distributor of animal health products, to expedite veterinarians' access to portable oxygen. This system can be used in the veterinary practice, during transport, and by pet owners at home.

"This collaboration demonstrates a shared commitment to innovation that puts a new standard for oxygen delivery in the hands of veterinarians," said Blake Dube, CEO of Aeronics, Inc. "Respiratory distress is a pervasive problem in veterinary medicine. Our goal is to empower veterinarians with tools to administer oxygen in any situation, without the need for a heavy tank or expensive equipment. MWI's knowledge and reach in the veterinary market makes them the right partner to make this system accessible to veterinarians."

"Whether it's a novel product or the emergence of new therapies, we continue to see tremendous innovation across the animal health industry. We are committed to providing veterinarians nationwide with access to the latest products that can help them deliver high-quality pet care," said Mark J. Shaw, president of MWI Animal Health, a part of AmerisourceBergen. "We're thrilled to work with Aeronics, Inc., to provide veterinarians access to a portable oxygen supply that can be used treat pets both in the clinic and at one's home."

MWI's network includes 18 distribution centers in key markets nationwide, supporting same-day or overnight delivery to communities across the country.

The Pawprint Oxygen Canister System is currently available to order through MWI online or by contacting your MWI Representative. For more information about MWI, please visit: https://www.mwiah.com/.

About Aeronics, Inc.

Aeronics, Inc. is a Pittsburgh-based startup that develops oxygen technologies for the veterinary market through its Pawprint Oxygen brand. Used by thousands of veterinarians across the US and Canada, Pawprint Oxygen provides veterinarians and pet owners with oxygen for home rescue, transport, and extended oxygen therapy. Our end-to-end customer service includes home delivery options and client-level support. Available by prescription only.

Related links:

https://pawprintoxygen.com/

Contact:

[email protected]

855-699-4366

SOURCE Aeronics, Inc.