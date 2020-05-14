Aeroponics Industry Assessment and Forecast to 2025 with Profiles of Key Players Including AeroFarms, Aeroponics, BrightFarms, Evergreen Farm, and LettUs Grow

DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aeroponics Market By Component (Irrigation Component, Lighting, Sensor, Climate Control, Building Material, and Others), By Application (Indoor Farming and Outdoor Farming), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aeroponics Market was valued at around USD 570 million in 2019, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of close to 25% during the forecast period.



When compared to the conventional farming techniques, aeroponics is an efficient and effective way to grow plants owing to less water as well as minimal space requirements, which is the key factor for the growth & adoption of aeroponics across the globe. In addition to this, increasing popularity of organic food coupled with rising demand for disease-free farming environment in the agriculture sector is anticipated to further boost the demand for aeroponics industry over the coming years.



Moreover, increase in urban population and rise in adoption of modern technologies in sustainable agriculture practices are likely to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the aeroponics market players in the years to come. However, some of the factors that might hamper the growth of the Global Aeroponics Market during the forecast period include high initial costs required for setting up the indoor structure, lighting and irrigation systems.



The Global Aeroponics Market is segmented based on component, application, region and company. Based on component, the market can be segmented into irrigation component, lighting, sensor, climate control, building material, and others. Among them, the irrigation component is projected to grow with a healthy CAGR through 2025. This growth can be attributed to need for pumping nutrient-enriched water at regular intervals of time, as the roots are held in a soilless growing medium.



Major players operating in the aeroponics market include AeroFarms, Aeroponics (AERO Development Corp), BrightFarms Inc, Evergreen Farm Oy, LettUs Grow, CombaGroup SA, Altius Farms, Ponics Technologies, Living Greens Farm, Freight Farms and others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Aeroponics Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Aeroponics Market based on component, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Aeroponics Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Aeroponics Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Aeroponics Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Aeroponics Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Aeroponics Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component (Irrigation Component, Lighting, Sensor, Climate Control, Building Material, and Others)

5.2.2. By Application (Indoor Farming and Outdoor Farming)

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.4. By Company (2018)



6. North America Aeroponics Market Outlook



7. Europe Aeroponics Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Aeroponics Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Aeroponics Market Outlook



10. South America Aeroponics Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. AeroFarms

13.2.2. Aeroponics (AERO Development Corp.)

13.2.3. BrightFarms Inc.

13.2.4. Evergreen Farm Oy

13.2.5. LettUs Grow

13.2.6. CombaGroup S.A.

13.2.7. Altius Farms

13.2.8. Ponics Technologies

13.2.9. Living Greens Farm

13.2.10. Freight Farms



14. Strategic Recommendations



