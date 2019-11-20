Aeropostale Preps For Record Holiday Shopping With Hiring Spree

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeropostale announces plans today to hire nearly 6,000 seasonal associates this holiday season, up 10% from 2018 and doubling the size of its existing store teams. The brand kicked off holiday hiring with 'National Recruiting Day' earlier this month and is continuing to invite enthusiastic candidates to apply.

The company is enlisting brand ambassadors who love meeting new people and are committed to sharing their love of fashion and creating an amazing shopping experience for customers. Seasonal team members will have the opportunity to learn valuable lessons in the workspace and make great friends as well as professional connections.

Part-time associates will enjoy flexible hours and receive a 30% merchandise discount at Aeropostale stores, and 50% at Nautica locations. Aeropostale will also offer fun contests for gift cards and exclusive employee surprises, among other perks.

"At Aeropostale, we pride ourselves on being a place where customers love to shop, and employees love to work. Our brand ambassadors are special in that they excel in creating a positive and enjoyable experience for anyone who comes into one of our stores," says Julie Sedlock, Senior Vice President of Stores, Operations and Visual. "We hope to offer our seasonal talent a valuable learning experience that prepares them for the next step in a successful career."

About Aeropostale:

Aeropostale is a specialty retailer of casual apparel and accessories for guys and girls ages 13-22. The brand offers a selection of high-quality denim, fashion and fashion basics at compelling values in an innovative and exciting store environment. With over 1,000 locations worldwide, Aeropostale currently operates stores in key territories around the world, including the United States, Mexico, Latin America, South America and the Middle East.

