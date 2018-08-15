Aerosmith Is Coming! The Legendary Rock Band Announces Las Vegas Residency "AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD" At Park Theater At Park MGM

Aerosmith has teamed up with THX and L-Acoustics for their upcoming breakthrough residency at Park Theater to deliver the world's first THX Certified live performance presented in L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound.

Members of Aerosmith's "Aero Force One" paid fan club will receive access to an exclusive presale beginning Thursday, Aug. 16 at 9 a.m. PT.

Citi® is the official presale credit card of Aerosmith's residency at Park Theater. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. PT thru Citi's Private Pass® program. For complete pre-sale details, visit citiprivatepass.com.

M life Rewards loyalty members as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a presale beginning Wednesday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. PT. To join the M life Rewards program, or for more information, visit mlife.com.

All presales end Thursday, Aug. 23 at 10 p.m. PT. Tickets starting at $75 go on sale Friday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. PT. VIP packages and on-stage seating will also be available. Tickets can be purchased at all Ticketmaster outlets or online at ticketmaster.com/aerosmith. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

The 18 performances going on sale are:

April 2019: 6, 8, 11, 13, 16, 18, 21, 23, 26



June 2019: 19, 22, 24, 27, 29



July 2019: 2, 4, 7, 9

AEROSMITH--Steven Tyler (vocals), Joe Perry (lead guitar), Brad Whitford (guitar), Tom Hamilton (bass) and Joey Kramer (drums)--are a living piece of American music history, having sold over 150 million albums worldwide and been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They are the recipients of countless awards including four GRAMMYs, eight American Music Awards, six Billboard Awards and 12 MTV Video Music Awards among many other honors. Proving that they can cross genre-boundaries with ease, these rock legends have even taken home a Soul Train Award for Best Rap Single for their remix of Run DMC's "Walk This Way." With scores of multi-platinum albums, AEROSMITH continues to inspire generations to get their wings, get a grip and just push play. It is no wonder why they are one of the most beloved bands of all time.

Park Theater is the entertainment centerpiece of Park MGM, a partnership between MGM Resorts International and New York-based Sydell Group which features two distinct hotel experiences including a Las Vegas version of Sydell's widely acclaimed NoMad Hotel. The 5,200-seat Park Theater, with its cutting-edge audio and visual technology, provides artists of diverse talents with a dynamic space to create one-of-a-kind productions where every seat allows guests to feel up close and personal. From comedy shows and live concerts, to sporting events and award shows, the theater is specially designed to transform seamlessly for any occasion.

For more Park Theater show and ticket information, visit ParkTheaterLV.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Park MGM:

Park MGM is the newest destination on the Las Vegas Strip, offering an intimate resort experience on a grand scale. A partnership between MGM Resorts International and New York-based Sydell Group, Park MGM features 2,700 guest rooms and suites, casually elegant design and a remarkable culinary program including Hogsalt Hospitality's renowned Bavette's Steakhouse; Juniper Cocktail Lounge; and South-of-France inspired restaurant Primrose. Park Theater, the resort's entertainment destination, is a 5,200-seat venue home to special engagements by Bruno Mars, Cher and Lady Gaga, making her debut at the end of 2018. Park MGM is located in the heart of The Strip, next to the entertainment and dining neighborhood created by The Park and the 20,000-seat T-Mobile Arena. Additional developments at Park MGM will be announced as the resort experience unfolds throughout 2018. Park MGM is owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit ParkMGM.com, call toll-free at 888-529-4828 or follow on Facebook or Twitter.

About Live Nation Las Vegas:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation & House of Blues Concerts, LN Media and Artist Nation Management. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Lionel Richie, Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; Lady Gaga, Aerosmith, Bruno Mars, Stevie Wonder and Queen + Adam Lambert at Park Theater at Park MGM; Mariah Carey at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Blink 182 at Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms; and Il Divo, Rascal Flatts, Styx & Don Felder, Chicago, ZZ TOP and Earth, Wind & Fire at The Venetian Las Vegas. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including T-Mobile Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas Village, House of Blues, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, and more. For additional information, visit www.livenation.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

About THX Ltd.:

Founded by legendary filmmaker George Lucas in 1983, THX Ltd. and its partners provide premium entertainment experiences in the cinema, in the home and on the go. Over the past thirty years, THX has expanded its certification categories beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, and automotive systems. Today, THX continues to redefine entertainment, providing exciting new technologies and assurance of experiences which provide consumers with superior audio and visual fidelity and ensure an artist's vision is truthfully delivered to audiences worldwide. For more information visit: https://www.thx.com/

THX is a registered trademark of THX Ltd. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

About L-Acoustics:

Founded in 1984 near Paris, France, L-Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of solutions for the professional sound industry. Part of the L-Group, which counts 400 team members, L-Acoustics is present in over 80 countries either through subsidiaries or via a network of certified providers. Twenty percent of L-Acoustics' team-members are dedicated to research and development.

Recognized for pioneering the modern line array, L-Acoustics continues to lead the industry with L-ISA, a multichannel solution combining sound system implementation and object-based mixing to reconnect artists and audiences. L-Acoustics sound systems can be heard in places like the Hollywood Bowl, the NFL Cardinals University of Phoenix Center or the Philharmonie de Paris as well as the world's top-grossing festivals, the London, Sochi and Rio Olympics, and on the Depeche Mode 2017/2018 Global Spirit tour. For more information, visit www.l-acoustics.com and www.l-isa-immersive.com.

