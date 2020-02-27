Aerosol Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Material, By Type, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Aerosol Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Personal Care, Household, Automotive & Industrial, Foods, Paints), By Material, By Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027

The global aerosol market size is anticipated to reach USD 143.64 billion by 2027. It is projected to register a CAGR of 6.5% in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. Rising demand for aerosol products from various end-use industries such as personal care, household, automotive and industrial, and medical is anticipated to drive the market growth.



Aerosol paints are increasingly being used for automotive as well as architectural paint application.Uniform propulsion, ease of application, and aesthetic appeal of aerosols are the key factors attributed to the demand from automotive and architectural end-use industries.



Furthermore, the rapidly expanding construction sector, especially in developing countries, such as India, China, Vietnam, and Indonesia, are expected to fuel the demand in paint application.



Considerably high prevalence of respiratory diseases such as asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), majorly due to the changing lifestyle and rising geriatric population is principally driving the demand for aerosol-based inhalers. In addition, rising demand for various pain relief sprays owing to their convenience of application is further anticipated to drive the product demand.



Asia Pacific is among the significant regional markets for aerosol.Rising demand for personal care products from developing countries is anticipated to propel the regional demand over the forecast period.



In addition, increasing awareness regarding cleanliness and hygiene is boosting the demand for household products like cleaners, sanitizing agents, and air fresheners, which in turn is projected to drive the regional market growth over the forecast period.



Rising demand from Asia Pacific is encouraging aerosol manufacturers to increase their production.For example, in February 2019, Vanesa Care announced plans to setup its fourth manufacturing facility in India.



This facility would be the company's fourth plant.The market is highly competitive with numerous players involved in acquisitions and expansions.



In addition, they also conduct R&D for the emerging sectors such as household and personal care.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Personal care application accounted for a market share of 30.0% in terms of revenue in 2019, with wide scale adoption of aerosol for offering deodorant, hair mousse, hair sprays, and others due to its convenience, contributed to the growth

• Automotive and industrial application segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2027. Increasing preference for aerosol-based greases and oils in automobile service stations is majorly driving the demand for aerosol in the automotive and industrial application segment

• Asia Pacific aerosol market, in terms of revenue, is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2027 on account of increasing penetration of retail, growing construction activities, and rising sales of automobiles

• European is expected to witness relatively slower growth over the forecast period, owing to the regulations regarding Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) emissions laid down by the European Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

• The global market is highly competitive in nature owing to the presence of major players like Proctor & Gamble; Reckitt Benckiser; Unilever; Honeywell International Inc.; SC Johnson & Son Inc.; and Henkel



