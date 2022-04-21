Aerosol Refrigerants Market Size to Grow by USD 477.87 Mn| 31% of the growth to originate from Europe| Technavio

Vendor Insights

The aerosol Refrigerants Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Airosol Co. Inc.

Akzo Nobel NV

Arkema SA

ATCO International

Baltic Refrigeration Group

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Fastenal Co.

First Continental International

Fotech Co. Ltd.

Gazechim Group

Honeywell International Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Linde Plc

Navin Fluorine International Ltd.

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV

Sinochem Group Co. Ltd.

SRF Ltd.

Technical Chemical Co.

The Chemours Co.

TSI Supercool

Zhejiang Binger New Refrigerant Co. Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will account for 31% of the market's growth. The primary European markets for aerosol refrigerants are Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the markets in South and North America.

Over the forecast period, the ever-increasing demand for personal care and beauty goods in emerging economies would aid the expansion of the aerosol refrigerants market in Europe.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, Germany, the UK, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Aerosol Refrigerants Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The aluminum segment's market share of aerosol refrigerants will expand significantly. Aluminum containers are economical, have a straightforward production process, and have a manageable cost of container-making equipment. Aluminum cans are also non-reactive and simple to print, emboss, and shape. They're designed to hold pressurized aerosol refrigerant-based goods. Because aluminum containers are easy to use and handle, there is no better solution for packaging these items than aerosol refrigerant spray cans. Aerosols are used in a wide range of sectors because they are convenient and practical. As a result, demand for aluminum containers is expected to rise over the projection period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the growth of the aerosol refrigerants market is the rising demand for refrigerators, chillers, and air conditioners. Another trend that is helping to market expansion is the replacement of high-GWP refrigerants with low-GWP alternatives. Raw material price variations, on the other hand, are one of the reasons limiting the growth of the aerosol refrigerants market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Aerosol Refrigerants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.81% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 477.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.21 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Airosol Co. Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, ATCO International, Baltic Refrigeration Group, Daikin Industries Ltd., Fastenal Co., First Continental International, Fotech Co. Ltd., Gazechim Group, Honeywell International Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Linde Plc, Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., SRF Ltd., Technical Chemical Co., The Chemours Co., TSI Supercool, and Zhejiang Binger New Refrigerant Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

