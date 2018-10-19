Aerospace Adhesives: Global Markets

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

The scope of the report includes an overview, a clear understanding of the global market of aerospace adhesives and analyses of global market trends.The report includes market data from 2016 and considers 2017 the base year; it provides estimates for 2018 and forecasts for 2023 using projections for CAGR during the forecast period.



Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



The report discusses technological, regulatory and economic trends that are affecting the aerospace adhesive market.It also explains the major drivers, restraints and regional dynamics of the global aerospace adhesive market, as well as current trends within the industry.



The market is further segmented and forecasted for major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, China, France, the U.K., Japan, Singapore and Spain.



Different resin types used in aerospace adhesives are considered in the report, including epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, silicone and others.The report includes descriptions of adhesive function such as structural, non-structural and pressure-sensitive adhesives.



The important processes involved in manufacturing aerospace adhesives and the major functions provided by these adhesives are also covered in detail.



The report concludes with a special focus on the competitive landscape, which includes key strategies adopted by manufacturers and detailed profiles of the major manufacturers in the global aerospace adhesive market.



Report Includes:

- 94 tables

- A detailed overview and industry analysis of the aerospace adhesives within the industry

- Country specific data and analysis for U.S, Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, China, India, Japan, Middle East and Africa

- Elaboration of the factors driving and restraining the growth of the market along with opportunities that are likely to affect the aerospace adhesives market

- Segmentation of the global market by geographical region, form, adhesive type, application area, end use industry in value and volumetric terms

- Identification of segments with high growth potential and outlining prospects of each given segment

- Discussion of different resin types of aerospace adhesives that include epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, silicone, and their functions

- Examination of competitive landscape and assessment of key strategies, product portfolio and market positioning of major manufacturers

- Detailed profiles of the leading market players, including Arkema SA, Cytec Solvay Group, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and PPG Industries Inc.



Summary

Aerospace adhesives are used in applications such as metal and fiber composites, fuel assembly, optical fibers, antennas, electronic assembly and sensors within aircrafts, including all types of airplanes and the emerging fleet of commercial spacecrafts.



The global market for aerospace adhesives was valued at nearly REDACTED in 2017 and is estimatedto reach nearly REDACTED by 2023, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period.The North American and the European markets are leading demand for aerospace adhesives.



This is due to the presence of large aircraft and component manufacturers in North America and Europe.Aircraft manufactured in these regions are also exported to other regions.



Because Asia-Pacific is one of the largest buyers of commercial aircrafts, it could be a good market for aerospace adhesives during the forecast period. The global volume demand for aerospace adhesives is growing at a CAGR of REDACTED.

The market for aerospace adhesives is segmented based on resin type (epoxy, silicone, acrylics, others), end use (aircrafts, space vehicles and other aerospace vehicles), application (OEM and MRO), adhesive type (reactive and non-reactive) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). This report covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges that determine the scope of the market and trends.



The U.S. spends much more on state defense and security than China, France, Saudi Arabia, Russia, India, the U.K. and Japan combined. The U.S. holds REDACTED of the total share of global military spending.With increasing warfare technologies and the rising importance of air combat, the country is focusing onmanufacturing more fighter jets and choppers.



The Asia-Pacific region has reached unparalleled long-term growth in the commercial flying market.This has generated a high financial impact.



The aviation industry has a catalytic impact on the region's global positioning.It has also helped create greater global connectivity.



The greater connectivity supports the growth of aviation-dependent businesses like tourism, local consumer goods and many other small-scale industries.



Adhesives in spacecrafts are usually near optical devices.In these sites, contamination can lead to grave glitches in operations.



For instance, many adhesives vaporize, possibly releasing unstable products that contaminate optical, and other precision, instruments.This contamination can damage the performance of the total system.



Therefore, it is very important to have consistent maintenance checks and replace adhesives, especially in spacecrafts.



