Aerospace Ceramics Global Markets to 2026: Increased Adoption to Reduce Weight and Increase Fuel Efficiency

The global market for aerospace ceramics should grow from $4.9 billion in 2021 to $8.8 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% for the period of 2021-2026.

Aircraft manufacturers are increasingly incorporating ceramics and composites into aircraft to reduce weight and increase fuel efficiency. Ceramics also help manufacturers cope with tightening emission norms across the globe. Companies are actively investing large amounts in research to develop better-performing ceramics and composites. This has put ceramics in the spotlight as a lucrative opportunity for stakeholders of the aerospace materials industry.

This study will help aerospace ceramics manufacturers, raw material suppliers, aircraft and component manufacturers, along with other stakeholders to stay abreast of the technology and the demand for it in the years ahead.

This report provides definitive estimates and forecasts of the global market, as well as a detailed analysis of the markets in specific regions and countries, ceramic material, industry segments, and applications and ongoing trends.

In this report, the aerospace ceramics market is segmented by material, segment and application. Recently, thermal and structural applications have been at the center of research and development activities for aerospace ceramics. Carbon-based composites are gaining popularity in structural applications in the aerospace industry.

The North American aerospace ceramics market should grow from $2.4 billion in 2021 to $4.3 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 12.2% for the period of 2021-2026.

in 2021 to by 2026 with a CAGR of 12.2% for the period of 2021-2026. The European aerospace ceramics market should grow from $1.5 billion in 2021 to $2.4 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 10.6% for the period of 2021-2026.

in 2021 to by 2026 with a CAGR of 10.6% for the period of 2021-2026. Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the key enabling technologies for aerospace ceramics, major market dynamics (DROs), regulatory scenario, and impact analysis of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

Evaluation and forecast the aerospace ceramics market size (product sales in USD millions), and corresponding market share analysis by composition, application, end-use segment, and geography

Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada , France , UK, Germany , China , Japan , Australia , South Korea , and other important RoW countries

, , UK, , , , , , and other important RoW countries Assessment of industry supply networks, significant industry organizations, trends and opportunities, and value chain analysis of overall aerospace materials that affect this marketplace

Insight into the emerging aerospace materials, their historical background and applications, and review of recent developments in the industry

Company profiles descriptions of the major aerospace ceramics industry participants, including 3M , Corning Inc., Hexcel, Honeywell International, Oerlikon Metco, and Saint-Gobain

