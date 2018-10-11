Aerospace Component Manufacturer Arrowhead Products and STS Component Solutions Announce New Distribution Partnership

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrowhead Products of Los Alamitos, California has named STS Component Solutions of Palm City, Florida an authorized distribution partner for their commercial aftermarket products.

STS Component Solutions, a division of STS Aviation Group, will be providing global support for Arrowhead Products in the commercial aftermarket. Worldwide support will be enhanced by the addition of STS parts stocking locations worldwide while simultaneously providing expanded repair and exchange capabilities on key platforms and products within the Arrowhead Products portfolio. Tom Covella, Group President of STS Component Solutions, states, "STS Component Solutions and Arrowhead have had a strong strategic partnership in place for several years now. This new Distribution Agreement further solidifies this partnership and establishes a great baseline for both organizations to grow and build on the success we have accomplished."

"Arrowhead Products is extremely excited about our new distribution partnership with STS," says Terry Weed, VP of Sales and Marketing at Arrowhead Products. "STS has decades of expertise in providing outstanding service to the commercial aftermarket and there is no doubt that our customers will immediately benefit from the support services offered by the STS Component Solutions team."

Arrowhead Products' Aftermarket Services is a certified Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 145 repair station that has been serving the commercial aviation industry for more than 10 years. For more information on their aftermarket and repair services, please visit https://www.arrowheadproducts.net/services/aftermarket-services/.

About Arrowhead Products

Arrowhead Products is an OEM manufacturer of aircraft Air Distribution Ducting Systems, supporting nearly all commercial and military aircraft flying today. Our capabilities expand throughout airframe and engine applications, including Pneumatic Systems, ECS, Engine Bleed Air, Thermal Anti-Ice & Piccolo Tubes, Starter Ducts, EBU & QEC Ducts, Engine Exhaust Nozzles, Cones and Plugs, APU Ducting, Manifolds, Insulation Blankets and Covers, as well as Low Pressure Interior Cabin Ducting. Our aftermarket division supports full OEM repairs through our modern part 145 Repair Station and Factory New Spares through our OEM License agreements. Additional information can be found at www.arrowheadproducts.net.

About STS Component Solutions:

STS Component Solutions prides itself on providing global aircraft inventory solutions to its customers, 24/7/365. On-time delivery of certified aircraft parts lies at STS Component Solutions' core. The organization specializes in materials management, OEM distribution and supply chain solutions. We have a proven track record for locating hard-to-find aircraft / engine parts and stock a rotable inventory in strategic warehouses around the world. In today's fast-paced world of aviation, STS Component Solutions is the one global company that can provide the aircraft inventory and on-time delivery you need to keep flying! To learn more, please visit www.stsaviationgroup.com or call 1-888-777-2960.

Media Contacts:

Ann Le

Marketing Communications Manager at Arrowhead Products

714-828-7770 ext. 2628

aLe@arrowheadproducts.net

Bryan Shaw

Director of Marketing at STS Aviation Group

1-800-800-2400 ext. 8521

Bryan.Shaw@stsaviationgroup.com

SOURCE Arrowhead Products

Related Links

https://www.arrowheadproducts.net

