Aerospace Composites Market revenue to cross USD 16 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Aerospace Composites Market by Fiber (Glass, Carbon/Graphite, Ceramic, Aramid), Resin (Thermosetting [Epoxy, Phenolics, Polyester, Polyimides], Thermoplastic [Polyether Ether Ether Ketone, Polysulfones, Polyetherimide]), Aircraft (Commercial Aircraft, General Aviation, Business Jets, Piston Airplanes, Turboprop Airplanes, Helicopters, Military Aircraft, Space), Application (Interior, Exterior), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of aerospace composites will cross $16 billion by 2026. Expanding space exploration and military & defense industries augments the market demand.

Asia Pacific is likely to account for one-fifth of the aerospace composites market share by 2026 due to proliferating military, commercial, and space aircraft industries across the region.

The worldwide aerospace composites market is expected to witness substantial growth on account of rising focus on space and defense sectors. Growing popularity in these industries combined with significant funds for space programs and increasing defense expenditure are key factors driving the market growth.

The aramid fiber segment is estimated to register a healthy CAGR of approx. 9% from 2020 to 2026 led by growing penetration of aramid/Kevlar-based aerospace composites in components that are subjected to high stress. These fibers exhibit high impact resistance and low weight properties, as they are 40% lighter than glass fiber.

The thermosetting resin segment in the aerospace composites market is likely to witness a robust growth of above 9% through 2026. This is largely attributed to its low viscosity and the ability to manufacture complex shapes. Epoxy-carbon based composites are most commonly used in manufacturing aircraft structural parts.

The general aviation segment will grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. The U.S. is the leading country in business aircrafts, accounting for nearly 70% of the total business aircrafts. Increasing adoption of aerospace composites to enhance the fuel efficiency of business flights as well as providing an improved aerodynamic performance propels the market growth.

Asia Pacific is likely to account for one-fifth of the aerospace composites market share by 2026. The region is expected to double its fleet in the coming two decades. It is dominated by Japan, China, and India due to proliferating military, commercial, and space aircraft industries. Moreover, the rising trend towards improvement in the overall fuel efficiency of the aircrafts further drives the market revenue.

The exterior applications will observe significant gains of over 9.5% until 2026. Increasing concern for fuel-efficient aircrafts is likely to spur the product demand. Aerospace composites exhibit superior heat resistance and operate effectively in harsh environments, thus, find usage in fuselages, stabilizers, and wings.

Prominent aerospace composites market players include Owens Corning, ACT Aerospace, Solvay, Argosy International, JPS Composite Materials, Cytec Industries, LMI Aerospace, and Hindustan Aeronautics.

