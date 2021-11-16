Aerospace Fluid Conveyance Systems Market, Impacted by COVID-19, is Expected to Bounce Back and Reach US$ 4.5 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Aerospace Fluid Conveyance Systems Market by Platform Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, Helicopter, UAV, and Spacecraft), by Product Type (Hose Assemblies, Duct Assemblies, and Tube Assemblies), by Material Type (Nickel-Chromium Alloys, Titanium & Alloys, Steel & Alloys, Composites, Teflon, and Others), by Application Type (Air Conveyance, Fuel Conveyance, Hydraulic Conveyance, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aerospace fluid conveyance systems market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available as well as formulate growth strategies.

Aerospace Fluid Conveyance Systems Market: Highlights

Fluid conveyance systems are one of the most critical components in an aircraft to perform functions, such as ventilation, pressurization, fluid, water & fuel flow, humidity or containment control, anti-icing, noise attenuation, and controlling heating & cooling. Aircraft fluid conveyance system primarily includes hoses, tubes, and metallic and composite ducts (high-pressure and low-pressure ducts).

The aerospace industry faced consecutive setbacks with the best-selling aircraft B737 MAX's grounding in 2019, followed by the ravaging pandemic in 2020, leaving the stakeholders stunned with outlandish losses. The unforeseen and dire circumstances momentarily shook the industry stakeholders forcing them to resort to extreme measures and reorient their age-old strategies to ensure survival and long-term stability.

The aerospace fluid conveyance systems, a sizeable market, could not escape from such trends and witnessed a colossal decline (-27% in 2020) amid the pandemic. However, as the buoyant aerospace industry gradually heads towards the path of healing, a similar impact is likely to be felt in the aerospace fluid conveyance systems market, which is likely to recoup from 2021 onwards, marking a healthy CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026 to reach US$ 4.5 billion by 2026.

Based on the product type, the aerospace fluid conveyance systems market is segmented as hose assemblies, duct assemblies, and tube assemblies. Duct assembly took the throne in 2020 with the highest share in the market. Ducts are situated throughout the aircraft, from the engine through the fuselage to the leading edges of the wings and the tail of the aircraft. Between low-pressure and high-pressure, high-pressure ducts dominate the aerospace industry.

Based on the material type, Nickel-Chromium alloys held an irrefutable lead in the market in 2020. Nickel-Chromium alloys offer several advantages, such as high strength, excellent fabricability, outstanding corrosion resistance, and ability to withstand at cryogenic to 1800°F (982°C). Composites are rapidly gaining traction in low-temperature and high-pressure applications, such as APU inlet, ECS inlet plenum, and APU plenum.

With the lowest decline in the demand for aerospace fluid conveyance systems during the pandemic, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, North America is likely to take lead in the market, driven by the aerospace hub, the USA. The North American market is relatively more consolidated as compared to Europe, with the presence of global players, such as Exotic Metals (Parker-Hannifin), Arrowhead Products, Triumph Group, Unison Industries, and ITT Inc.

Key fluid conveyance system manufacturers for the aerospace & defense industry are Eaton Corporation Plc, Senior Plc, Hutchinson PFW Aerospace GmbH, Arrowhead Products, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Safran SA, and Unison Industries. New product development, formation of long-term contracts, and collaboration with OEMs are the key strategies adopted by the key players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report segments the aerospace fluid conveyance systems market keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Aerospace Fluid Conveyance Systems Market, by Vehicle Type

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Helicopter (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

UAV (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Spacecraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Fluid Conveyance Systems Market, by Product Type

Hose Assembly (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Tube Assembly (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Duct Assembly (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Fluid Conveyance Systems Market, by Material Type

Nickel-Chromium Alloys (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Titanium & Alloys (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Stainless Steel & Alloys (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Composites (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Teflon (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Fluid Conveyance Systems Market, by Application Type

Air Conveyance (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Fuel Conveyance (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Hydraulic Conveyance (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other Conveyance (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Fluid Conveyance Systems Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil , Argentina , and Others)

