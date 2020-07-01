Aerospace Insulation Market Growth Predicted at Over 6% Till 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Aerospace Insulation Market by Product (Thermal Insulation, Acoustic Insulation, Vibration Insulation, Electric Insulation), Material (Foamed Plastics, Ceramic Material, Fibre Glass, Mineral Wool), Aircraft (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Helicopters, Space), Applications (Engine, Airframe), Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of aerospace insulation will cross $3.5 billion by 2026. Rising air traffic across the globe, along with rapid developments in the aircraft manufacturing industry, will propel the industry growth.

Asia-Pacific aerospace insulation market is predicted to observe lucrative growth of over 7% during the forecast period propelled by rising penetration of commercial aircraft.

Increasing low-cost carrier demand from emerging economies will boost the aerospace insulation market growth. Rising globalization and surging international trade are swelling demand for global connectivity. Improvement in global economic conditions is increasing import and export activities. Air transport carries over 90% of cross border B2C e-commerce and depicts around 35% of world trade by value. Growth in commercial and regional aircraft fleet will fuel the market growth.

According to IATA (International Air Transport Association), Asia-Pacific will drive the global aviation industry in the next two decades. The region is likely to add-up more than half of new air passengers. Robust economic development, the increasing spending power of middle-class populace along with the rise of low-cost air carriers are some of the chief factors propelling regional air traffic.

Expansion of the helicopter fleet size, primarily for military and defense applications in both developing and developed economies, will influence the aerospace insulation market growth. The airframe application category will hold a significant share and can be ascribed to the continuous innovations in the lightweight material applications. Increasing adoption of composites for several aerostructures will prosper the product's usage in the coming years.

Acoustic insulation segment valuation is expected to exceed USD 375 million by 2026. Acoustic insulation is required to reduce the outside noise levels caused due to engines and aerodynamics. Fiberglass will exhibit strong growth and is attributed to the rising need of maintaining the aircraft's core strength, which consists of an interior fuselage structure. Moreover, increasing demand for aircraft manufacturing, in conjunction with the extensive requirements for thermal and acoustic insulation, will drive the global industry demand.

In 2019, Europe's aerospace insulation market registered over USD 980 million in revenue. Rising air traffic and ongoing research & development in the regional aerospace sector will propel the regional product demand. Major industry players include Hutchinson BASF SE, 3M, AVS Industries, Evonik Industries, Boyd Corporation, Elmelin Ltd., Duracote Corporation, Johns Manville, Tecno Group, DuPont, and Esterline Technologies Corporation.

The rotary wing segment is anticipated to expand at over a 7.5% CAGR from 2020 to 2026. The aircraft fly at lower altitudes in comparison to fixed-wing counterparts. Increasing usage of insulation materials for noise control will support industry growth. Rising usage of insulation materials for thermal and acoustic insulation applications, ancillary ground support equipment cabins and interior applications will enhance fixed-wing aircraft segment penetration.

