Aerospace Insurance Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of Almost 1%|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
May 18, 2021, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the aerospace insurance market and it is poised to reach USD 44.12 million during 2021-2025, accelerate at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the aerospace insurance market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
Service providers are the leading segment in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 1%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Allianz Group, American International Group Inc., Aon Plc, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., AXA Group, Beazley Plc, Brown & Brown Inc., Lockton Companies, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., and Swiss Re Ltd. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the expansion and construction of new airports. However, the risk of accidents will impede market growth.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Allianz Group, American International Group Inc., Aon Plc, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., AXA Group, Beazley Plc, Brown & Brown Inc., Lockton Companies, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., and Swiss Re Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the expansion and construction of new airports will offer immense growth opportunities, the risk of accidents is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this aerospace insurance market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Aerospace Insurance Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Aerospace Insurance Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Service Providers
- Airport Operators
- Others
- Type
- Public Liability Insurance
- Passenger Liability Insurance
- Ground Risk Hull Insurance Not-in-motion
- Ground Risk Hull Insurance In-motion
- In-flight Insurance
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43879
Aerospace Insurance Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The aerospace insurance market report covers the following areas:
- Aerospace Insurance Market Size
- Aerospace Insurance Market Trends
- Aerospace Insurance Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increase in air passenger traffic as one of the prime reasons driving the Aerospace Insurance Market growth during the next few years.
Aerospace Insurance Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist aerospace insurance market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the aerospace insurance market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the aerospace insurance market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aerospace insurance market vendors
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market- The airport non-aeronautical revenue market is segmented by service (concessionaires, parking and car rentals, land rentals, terminal rent by airlines, and other services) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Aircraft De-Icing Market- The aircraft de-icing market is segmented by product (de-icing systems, deicer truck, and de-icing chemicals and fluids) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Service providers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Airport operators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by insurance type
- Market segments
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive Scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Allianz Group
- American International Group Inc.
- Aon Plc
- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
- AXA Group
- Beazley Plc
- Brown & Brown Inc.
- Lockton Companies
- Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.
- Swiss Re Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/aerospace-insurance-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article