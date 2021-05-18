Aerospace Insurance Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of Almost 1%|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Download FREE Sample Report

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the aerospace insurance market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

Service providers are the leading segment in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 1%.

Who are the top players in the market?

Allianz Group, American International Group Inc., Aon Plc, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., AXA Group, Beazley Plc, Brown & Brown Inc., Lockton Companies, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., and Swiss Re Ltd. are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the expansion and construction of new airports. However, the risk of accidents will impede market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Allianz Group, American International Group Inc., Aon Plc, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., AXA Group, Beazley Plc, Brown & Brown Inc., Lockton Companies, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., and Swiss Re Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the expansion and construction of new airports will offer immense growth opportunities, the risk of accidents is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this aerospace insurance market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Aerospace Insurance Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Aerospace Insurance Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Service Providers



Airport Operators



Others

Type

Public Liability Insurance



Passenger Liability Insurance



Ground Risk Hull Insurance Not-in-motion



Ground Risk Hull Insurance In-motion



In-flight Insurance



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Aerospace Insurance Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The aerospace insurance market report covers the following areas:

Aerospace Insurance Market Size

Aerospace Insurance Market Trends

Aerospace Insurance Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increase in air passenger traffic as one of the prime reasons driving the Aerospace Insurance Market growth during the next few years.

Aerospace Insurance Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist aerospace insurance market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aerospace insurance market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aerospace insurance market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aerospace insurance market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Service providers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Airport operators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by insurance type

Market segments

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive Scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Allianz Group

American International Group Inc.

Aon Plc

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

& Co. AXA Group

Beazley Plc

Brown & Brown Inc.

Lockton Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.

Swiss Re Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

