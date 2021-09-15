Aerospace Plastics Market from Commodity Chemicals Industry Expected to grow by USD 125.67 mn|17000+ Technavio Reports
Increasing Use of Lightweight Materials to Boost Aerospace Plastics Market Growth
Sep 15, 2021, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The aerospace plastics market size is expected to increase by USD 125.67 mn during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of 3.57% during the forecast period.
The report on the aerospace plastics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of lightweight materials.
The aerospace plastics market analysis includes end-user, application and geography segments. This study identifies the growth of engineering plastics as one of the prime reasons driving the aerospace plastics market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The aerospace plastics market covers the following areas:
- Aerospace Plastics Market Sizing
- Aerospace Plastics Market Forecast
- Aerospace Plastics Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- BASF SE
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Ensinger GmbH
- Hexcel Corp.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
- PPG Industries Inc.
- Saudi Basic Industries Corp.
- Solvay SA
- Victrex Plc
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Exterior - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Interior - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Commercial and freighter aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- General aviation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Ensinger GmbH
- Hexcel Corp.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
- PPG Industries Inc.
- Saudi Basic Industries Corp.
- Solvay SA
- Victrex Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
