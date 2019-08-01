AeroTEC Conducts First UAS Part 77 Survey of Washington State Airports for WSDOT

SEATTLE, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroTEC, the Seattle-based provider of aerospace testing, engineering, and certification services, announced today the successful completion of proof-of-concept UAS surveys at two Washington state airports in collaboration with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Aviation Division.

AeroTEC and the WSDOT use UAS-enabled photogrammetry to evaluate runway obstacles at Prosser Airport.

The aerial surveys, which took place at Sunnyside Municipal Airport (1S5) and Prosser Airport (S40), were designed to assess the use of photogrammetry to evaluate runway obstacles. This is the first time the technique has been used for WSDOT Aviation's 5010 airport inspections.

AeroTEC's Part 107 pilots flew an Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) to capture a series of images used to create virtual models of the airports. The models were then analyzed and used to identify obstacles in a predetermined area near the end of each runway as required by the Federal Aviation Regulations (14 CFR Part 77). By utilizing this UAS-enabled photogrammetry technology, AeroTEC was able to provide WSDOT a runway obstacle report at a far higher degree of accuracy and lower cost than traditional methods.

"The successful completion of these aerial photogrammetry surveys means we have found a significant cost-saving opportunity for the taxpayers of Washington state," said David Fleckenstein, Director of WSDOT Aviation Division. "Utilizing UAS to map airports and provide precision data in regards to obstructions around airports is just one of the many uses we envision. This is a great first step in leveraging the technology to perform tasks that traditionally took a lot of time and effort."

AeroTEC is actively expanding its UAS capabilities and is in the process of establishing a UAS test range in Washington state for testing all aspects of UAS. It is also developing new applications for this technology such as in-hangar aircraft inspections, 3D aircraft rendering and external aircraft inspections.

"AeroTEC's goal is to help other aerospace companies develop, test and certify new, innovative technologies such as UAS, autonomous flight and electric flight," said Lee Human, AeroTEC President and CEO. "This was an interesting project for AeroTEC because it was an opportunity for us to develop a practical application for UAS technologies that we can continue to use to benefit our customers. This was a proof-of-concept project, but the applications for this technology are vast."

About AeroTEC

AeroTEC develops, tests and certifies new aerospace products using innovative and scalable development, test and certification techniques to help large and small aerospace companies everywhere bring their products to market quickly, easily and efficiently. For more information, please visit www.aerotec.com.

About WSDOT Aviation

The Washington State Department of Transportation Aviation Division has general supervision over aeronautics within this state to encourage, foster, and assist in the development of aeronautics and the state's aviation system to support sustainable communities and statewide economic vitality.

Media Contact:

Emily Brown for AeroTEC

Phone: (215) 200-4545

Email: ebrown@aerotec.com

Christina Crea for WSDOT

Phone: (360) 709-8098

Email: creac@wsdot.wa.gov

Related Images

aerotec-3d-flight-path-rendering.jpg

AeroTEC 3D Flight Path Rendering of Prosser Airport

AeroTEC and the WSDOT use UAS-enabled photogrammetry to evaluate runway obstacles at Prosser Airport.

SOURCE AeroTEC

Related Links

http://www.aerotec.com

