Aerotek Recognized with Safety Standard of Excellence® Mark At Staffing World

HANOVER, Md., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services, announced today that it was recognized for the second consecutive year with the Safety Standard of Excellence mark from the American Staffing Association (ASA) and National Safety Council at Staffing World 2018. The program, developed by ASA and the National Safety Council, recognizes companies that commit to and ensure workplace safety.

Achieved through a rigorous third-party assessment, the Safety Standard of Excellence mark demonstrates Aerotek's commitment to selecting and screening applicants, ensuring safety training and orientation for employees, identifying and eliminating potential worksite hazards, ensuring necessary protections are in place and instituting collaborative incident-management protocols. The national program promotes industry-wide safety best practices and continuously reviews staffing companies against the highest levels of safety measures available.

An advocate for safer work environments, Aerotek has two members serving on ASA's Safety Committee, which meets with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration on the Temporary Worker Initiative to foster better communication on workers' safety issues.

"Aerotek has a proven history of partnering with clients to improve workplace safety and health; ensuring employees are safe and feel supported is a critical priority for us," notes Timothy S. Clark, Jr., environmental health and safety controller at Aerotek. "We are extremely proud of this recognition and are honored to join the ASA in advocating for workplace health and safety best practices."

To learn more about the Safety Standard of Excellence program, visit americanstaffing.net.

About Aerotek

Our people are everything. For more than 30 years, Aerotek® Inc. has distinguished itself as a leader in recruiting and staffing services by having a deep understanding of the intersection of talent and business. As a strategic partner to more than 18,000 clients and 300,000 contract employees every year, Aerotek's people-focused approach yields competitive advantage for its clients and rewarding careers for its contract employees. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a network of over 250 non-franchised offices with more than 8,000 internal employees dedicated to serving our customers. Aerotek is an operating company of Allegis Group, a global talent solutions provider. To learn more, visit Aerotek.com.

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net.

About The National Safety Council

Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, the National Safety Council is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education, and advocacy. NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials, and the public in areas where it can make the most impact—distracted driving, teen driving, workplace safety, prescription drug overdoses, and safe communities. Safety+Health magazine, the council's flagship publication, is a leading source of occupational safety and health information.

SOURCE Aerotek