AeroVironment Collaborates with REIN's DroneInsurance.com to Offer Commercial Drone Insurance Solutions for Quantix™ Hybrid Drone

Quantix, together with the AeroVironment Decision Support System™ (AV DSS), provides an integrated drone and data analytics ecosystem designed specifically for precision agriculture. With one-touch mission planning and launch command, Quantix eliminates the learning curve for operators and can scout up to 400 acres in just 45 minutes, delivering actionable intelligence for today's growers. For more information visit www.avdroneanalytics.com.

"The Quantix™ drone platform and AV DSS is a premium hardware and aerial data analytics solution choice for today's evolving precision agriculture and aerial mapping workflows," said REIN President & Co-founder Steve Rabbitt. "Collaborating with AeroVironment on offering dynamic coverage solutions to this enterprise-grade UAV solution will empower more commercial drone operators to not only fly with confidence, but to ensure smarter, and more strategic business decisions every time."

DroneInsurance.com is an automated platform offering dynamic policy solutions to address the unique risks, pain points, and insurance needs of commercial drone operators. For a monthly amount per drone, businesses can protect their ground operations. Then, operators can purchase flight liability coverage on-demand, for as little as a day, or as long as a year, with a range of limits.

"AeroVironment's commitment to helping growers gain insights that can improve operational efficiencies, spot crop health issues faster and improve profitability shines through with the Quantix drone and AV DSS analytics platform," said Jeff Rodrian, director of AeroVironment Commercial Information Solutions. "As the needs of our users scale and evolve alongside their operations, we are excited to work with an innovative insurance solution provider like DroneInsurance.com, whose dynamic offerings match our mission to provide the actionable intelligence our customers need to proceed with certainty."

Current and future Quantix owners will now be able to purchase 24/7 ground coverage and usage-based flight coverage at DroneInsurance.com.

1DroneInsurance.com is available throughout the United States except in NY, KY, IL, WV and MN. Insurance services are provided by Acend Insurance Solutions, LLC ("AIS"), a licensed surplus lines producer in all 50 U.S. States. AIS operates in California under license No. 0L70741. Additional licensing information is available at DroneInsurance.com.

About AeroVironment, Inc. (AV)



AeroVironment (NASDAQ : AVAV ) provides customers with more actionable intelligence so they can proceed with certainty. Based in California, AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems, and serves militaries, government agencies and businesses. For more information visit www.avinc.com.

About DroneInsurance.com



Cutting-edge technology demands cutting-edge coverage. Powered by REIN's insurtech platform, DroneInsurance.com replaces paperwork and complexity with data-driven automation and user control to offer insurance coverage solutions designed to address the unique risks, pain points and coverage needs of commercial drone operators. REIN was founded in 2015 and is located in Maynard, MA and Chapel Hill, NC. REIN's wholly owned subsidiary, Acend Insurance Solutions, LLC is a licensed surplus lines producer in all 50 U.S. States and provides insurance services. For more information, visit REIN.ai and DroneInsurance.com

About REIN



REIN is an insurtech company creating new, custom-made insurance technology products around the emerging risks in mobility, robotics and online ecosystems. In a time of evolving risks, changing customer behavior and unprecedented demand for speed and simplicity in insurance products, REIN uses data, machine learning and modern tools to help companies bring new insurance products to market faster. Founded in 2015, REIN has offices in Chapel Hill, NC, Maynard, MA and Halifax, NS.

*The information contained herein is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any product or service. Any description set forth herein does not include all policy terms, conditions and exclusions. Bound insurance policies, rather than summaries thereof, govern. Not all insurance coverages or products are available in all states and policy terms may vary based on individual state requirements. Some policies may be placed with a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers generally do not participate in state guaranty funds and coverage may only be obtained through duly licensed surplus lines brokers.

