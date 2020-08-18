Aery Aviation, LLC ('Aery') Successfully Completes Initial Test Flights on a Highly Modified Airborne Platform

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aery Aviation, LLC ("Aery") has successfully completed the ground and flight tests of its latest airborne research aircraft allowing it to move onto the U.S. Air Force range operations. Over the last 12 months, Aery has designed, engineered, and integrated specialized systems into its Gulfstream IV airborne research platform. This unique and highly modified Gulfstream has capabilities not previously available on a commercial aircraft. As one part of this project, Aery provides the system integration, airframe modifications, flight operations, and maintenance/logistics to keep the aircraft readily available for the end user. "This new development provides the end user government customer with a new airborne capability not previously available. This special mission upgrade includes onboard airborne technology not previously integrated into an aircraft and successfully operated before," commented Scott Beale, Vice President of Aery Aviation.

Aery has completed the modification work from its Newport News, Virginia corporate headquarters and conducted flight operations at a variety of locations for the ground and test flight series. Aery is planning a series of secondary flights on a government range in the coming months to further prove its systems and capabilities. The ongoing expansion of operations will provide the government with a superb capability for years to come.

Aery Aviation is a full service commercial and government services provider of aerospace design, engineering, systems integration, modifications, certification, maintenance, and flight operations solutions that support critical aviation mission requirements for domestic and foreign governments and select corporations and individuals in the private sector. Aery's experienced team of professionals provides efficient, economical, and flexible services that respond to the most challenging demands facing the aerospace industry today. Aery's commitment to safety, compliance, and security has earned it a reputation as one of the most forward-thinking aviation companies worldwide. Aery is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia and is deployed globally to meet clients' needs.

Founded in 2016 by a team with over 200 hundred years of combined aviation experience, Aery's drive to dream, innovate, and inspire has fueled its rapid growth and diversity. Together, the Aery Team has developed over 100 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) with over 200 projects, and more than 500 airworthiness releases.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This communication contains forward-looking statements that involve several judgments, risks, and uncertainties concerning Aery Aviation, LLC., its subsidiaries and their expected financial and operating performance and plans. Actual events or results could differ materially from those described or implied herein, including as a result of risks described in reports filed with various entities, and other risks and uncertainties. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or results after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, new circumstances or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable laws.

For additional information contact Heather McAfee at [email protected]

SOURCE Aery Aviation, LLC