AES and AIMCo to Form Leading Renewables Platform in the US

"We share our customers' commitments to a more sustainable energy future. Together, we can create a safe, resilient and carbon-free grid," said Andrés Gluski, AES President and Chief Executive Officer. "The merger of sPower with AES' clean energy business will benefit customers by providing access to a broader portfolio of product offerings as well as an expanded highly skilled and experienced team to drive innovation at scale."

"sPower has been one of our key infrastructure platforms since our initial investment made in partnership with AES in 2017," stated Kevin Uebelein, Chief Executive Officer of AIMCo. "Our experience working with AES has shown that they are a world leader in delivering on customers' sustainable energy needs, and the formation of this new renewables platform in the US will take that capability to an even higher level. On behalf of our clients and consistent with our investment mandate, we are excited about the value the next phase of our partnership will bring to our many stakeholders."

The merged renewables platform will bring together sPower's and AES' differentiated capabilities in solar, wind and energy storage to accelerate our customers' energy transitions.

"This platform will bring tremendous value to our customers as they pursue their business objectives and climate commitments," said Leo Moreno, AES Clean Energy President. "Our expanded portfolio of innovative solutions based on cutting-edge technologies will enable us to work together with our customers to power their energy transitions while making a carbon-free future possible."

Future projects developed from the combined 12 gigawatts (GW) development pipeline will be owned 75% by AES and 25% by AIMCo, leveraging our successful partnership at sPower. Although there is no change in ownership of operating assets and backlog, the newly formed platform will manage the 2.5 GW of operating assets and the existing 2.6 GW contracted backlog. The transaction is expected to close in the next few months upon successful completion of customary closing conditions.

More information about the available jobs in AES' clean energy business is available at aesrenewablejobs.com.

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global energy company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we're improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today. For more information, visit www.aes.com.

About AIMCo

AIMCo is one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than $115 billion of assets under management. AIMCo was established on January 1, 2008 with a mandate to provide superior long-term investment results for its clients. AIMCo operates at arms-length from the Government of Alberta and invests globally on behalf of 31 pension, endowment and government funds in the Province of Alberta.

AIMCo's Infrastructure and Renewable Resources group manages a portfolio of nearly $10 billion in infrastructure investments, comprised primarily of long-term equity positions in OECD-based infrastructure assets. These assets typically provide essential services to the public and are either regulated or have highly contracted revenues with the potential for long-term capital appreciation. AIMCo infrastructure investments are intended to match long duration real return asset characteristics with inflation-indexed pension liabilities.

For more information on AIMCo please visit www.aimco.ca.

About sPower

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, sPower is a leading independent power producer (IPP) that owns and operates a wind, solar, and storage portfolio. sPower is owned by a joint venture partnership between The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), a Fortune 500 global power company, and the Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo), one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers.

