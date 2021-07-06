AES Announces More Than 1 GW of Coal Retirements in Chile

This is a step forward in AES' strategic decarbonization plan, which is coupled with the rapid deployment of renewables. Tweet this

This announcement represents another important step forward in AES' strategic decarbonization plan, which includes both the sale and retirement of coal assets along with rapid expansion in the deployment of renewables. This agreement complements AES' plan to invest $3 billion to build 2.3 GW of renewables and energy storage through 2024 in Chile and Colombia.

Globally, AES has announced the sale or retirement of almost 12 GW of coal capacity. Earlier this year, AES announced a target to reduce its generation from coal to below 10% on a pro-forma basis1 by year-end 2025 and set a new goal to reach net-zero emissions from electricity sales by 2040. Today's announcement is consistent with the company's long-term plan and will have no impact on its 2021 guidance or expectations through 2025. Accordingly, the company is reaffirming its 7% to 9% average annual growth rate target through 2025, from a base year of 2020.

1 Based on annual generation in MWh from the portfolio as of, or expected by, the relevant date, adjusted for: (i) (+) generation from new assets added to the portfolio; and (ii) (-) actual generation from announced asset sales or retirements.

SOURCE The AES Corporation