AES Announces Pricing of $1.6 Billion of Senior Secured First Lien Notes in a Private Offering

ARLINGTON, Va., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) announced that it has priced $900 million aggregate principal amount of 3.30% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2025 and $700 million aggregate principal amount of 3.95% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2030 (together, the "Notes"). AES intends to use the proceeds from the offering to fund purchases of up to $1.584 billion aggregate purchase amount across its 4.000% Senior Notes due 2021, 4.875% Senior Notes due 2023 (together the "Outstanding Notes") in tender offers (the "Tender Offers") and to pay certain related fees and expenses. AES intends to use any remaining net proceeds from the offering after completion of the Tender Offers to retire certain of its outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

"This transaction represents an important milestone in our strategy to shift our debt structure to investment grade," said Andrés Gluski, AES President and Chief Executive Officer. "Upon closing, we will not have any meaningful Parent debt maturities until 2025 and the reduced interest cost will further improve our investment grade metrics."

"The combination of a strong debt market and substantial interest from investment grade investors has enabled us to refinance our near-term Parent debt maturities at an attractive rate, while extending the tenor of the maturities to as far as 2030," said Gustavo Pimenta, AES Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We continue to be on track to attain a second investment grade credit rating by year-end."





In conjunction with the Tender Offers, AES is soliciting consents to the adoption of certain proposed amendments to the indentures governing the Outstanding Notes to substantially remove all the restrictive covenants and events of default, as well as to alter the notice requirements for optional redemption with respect to each series of Outstanding Notes. The closing of the offering of the Notes is expected to occur, subject to certain customary conditions on May 27, 2020 (T + 7).

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global power company. We provide affordable, sustainable energy to 14 countries through our diverse portfolio of distribution businesses as well as thermal and renewable generation facilities. Our workforce is committed to operational excellence and meeting the world's changing power needs. Our 2019 revenues were $10 billion and we own and manage $34 billion in total assets. To learn more, please visit www.aes.com. Follow AES on Twitter @TheAESCorp.

