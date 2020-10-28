AES continues to accelerate the future of energy with the launch of a new brand and product offerings

"We have transformed AES into a leader in clean growth and innovation," said Andrés Gluski, AES' President and CEO. "The new AES brand recognizes that we are on the forefront of technological and commercial innovations that will transform our industry."

AES is co-creating solutions that enable businesses to build a competitive advantage while meeting their sustainability objectives. These customers include Kaua'i Island Utility Cooperative (KIUC). Together with AES, KIUC is delivering energy that will help the State of Hawaii meet its commitment to transform and achieve 100% renewable power by 2045.

With the launch of its new brand, AES also introduced new product offerings to help customers wherever they are on their energy journey build competitive advantages as leaders in their respective industries.

Customers can take many paths toward reaching their energy goals. Together with AES, customers can achieve a higher standard of clean energy, drive impact through access and insights, secure their sustainable energy future and achieve scale benefits through shared platforms and applications.

AES has made it easier for organizations to accelerate their clean energy transformation, make meaningful contributions toward a sustainable climate and build competitive advantages within their industries, accelerating the clean energy future our world deserves and needs.

About AES

