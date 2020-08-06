AES Delivers Strong Second Quarter Financial Performance and Achieves Strategic Milestones

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Strategic Accomplishments

During the second quarter, agreed to sell 2.0 GW of capacity, reducing generation from coal by 11 percentage points to 34% of total generation and expect to be below 30% by year-end 2020

Signed or awarded 852 MW of new renewables and energy storage, for a total of 1.5 GW in year-to-date 2020

Total backlog of renewables awarded, under signed PPAs or under construction of 6.2 GW

Fluence maintained its global lead in the energy storage market with a total backlog of 1.6 GW as of the end of the second quarter

Q2 2020 Financial Highlights

Overall market demand trends better than expected and collections remain in line with historic levels

Maintained strong liquidity of $3.5 billion

Diluted EPS of ($0.13) , compared to $0.02 in Q2 2019

, compared to in Q2 2019 Adjusted EPS1 of $0.25 , compared to $0.26 in Q2 2019

Financial Position and Outlook

As of June 30, 2020 , the Company comfortably exceeded targeted investment grade ratios and is on track to attain a second investment grade rating by year-end 2020

, the Company comfortably exceeded targeted investment grade ratios and is on track to attain a second investment grade rating by year-end 2020 Reaffirming 2020 guidance and expectations, as well as 7% to 9% average annual growth target through 2022

Remain committed to growing dividend by 4% to 6% annually, subject to Board approval

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

"Our strong quarterly results demonstrate the resiliency of our core business model of long-term contracted generation with credit-worthy offtakers," said Andrés Gluski, AES President and Chief Executive Officer. "Since our last call, we added 852 MW to our pipeline of renewable projects, increasing our backlog to 6.2 GW. At the same time, we consolidated our global lead in energy storage through Fluence, which launched its sixth-generation product. Finally, by growing renewables and signing agreements to sell 2.0 GW of coal-fired generation, we are well on our way toward reducing our total generation from coal to less than 30% by the end of this year."

"Our solid financial performance in the second quarter highlights once more the quality and resilience of our existing business model. Collections have remained stable and our assets continued to play a critical role in the markets where we operate," said Gustavo Pimenta, AES Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Based on our year-to-date results and our outlook for the remainder of the year, we remain optimistic that we will attain a second investment grade rating before the end of this year, and we are reaffirming our 2020 guidance and expectations, as well as our 7% to 9% average annual growth through 2022."

Key Q2 2020 Financial Results

Second quarter 2020 Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations (Diluted EPS) was ($0.13), a decrease of $0.15 compared to second quarter 2019, primarily reflecting the $0.10 impact from higher impairments and losses on asset sales in 2020. Second quarter 2020 results also include the impact from lower contributions from the US and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), partially offset by higher contributions from the South America SBU.

Second quarter 2020 Adjusted Earnings Per Share1 (Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure) was $0.25, a decrease of $0.01 compared to second quarter 2019, primarily reflecting the performance at the Company's SBUs, which also drove Diluted EPS.

Detailed Strategic Overview

AES is leading the industry's transition to clean energy by investing in sustainable growth and innovative solutions. The Company is taking advantage of favorable trends in clean power generation, transmission and distribution, and LNG infrastructure to deliver superior results.

Sustainable Growth: Through its presence in key growth markets, AES is well-positioned to benefit from the global transition toward a more sustainable power generation mix.

In year-to-date 2020, the Company completed construction of 1,437 MW of new projects, including:

1,299 MW Southland Repowering project in Southern California ;

100 MW Vientos Bonaerenses wind facility in Argentina ;

28 MW of solar and solar plus storage in the US at AES Distributed Energy; and



10 MW Alfalfal Virtual Reservoir energy storage facility in Chile .

. In year-to-date 2020, the Company was awarded or signed 1,537 MW of renewables and energy storage under long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPA):

589 MW of energy storage, solar and solar plus storage in the US;



581 MW of wind and solar at AES Gener in Chile and Colombia ;

187 MW of wind at AES Tiete in Brazil ;

109 MW of wind in Mexico ; and

71 MW of wind and solar in Panama .

. The Company's backlog of 6,191 MW of renewables now includes:

2,092 MW under construction and expected on-line through 2021;



3,683 MW signed under long-term PPAs; and



416 MW awarded.

The Company is on track to reduce its coal-fired generation to below 30% of total generation volume by year-end 2020 (proforma for asset sales announced in 2020) and to less than 10% by year-end 2030.

In the second quarter of 2020, the Company signed agreements to sell three coal-fired plants (2,000 MW) in India and the Dominican Republic , which will decrease the Company's generation from coal by 11 percentage points, to approximately 34% of its total generation.

and the , which will decrease the Company's generation from coal by 11 percentage points, to approximately 34% of its total generation. In August 2020 , the Company acquired an additional 18.5% interest in AES Tiete in Brazil , bringing its total interest to 43%.

, the Company acquired an additional 18.5% interest in AES Tiete in , bringing its total interest to 43%. This transaction will strengthen the Company's renewable portfolio and reinforces the substantial progress the Company is making toward achieving its aggressive decarbonization targets.

Innovative Solutions: The Company is developing and deploying innovative solutions such as battery-based energy storage, digital customer interfaces and energy management.

Fluence, the Company's joint venture with Siemens, is the global leader in the fast-growing energy storage market, which is expected to increase by 15 to 20 GW annually.

Fluence has a total backlog to 1.6 GW.

In July 2020 , the Company acquired a 25% stake in 5B , a prefabricated solar solution provider whose patented technology allows solar projects to be installed up to three times faster, while using half the land to achieve the same solar output.

Superior Results: By investing in sustainable growth and offering innovative solutions to customers, the Company is transforming its business mix to deliver superior results.

The Company has a resilient and diversified portfolio of electric generation and utilities with credit-worthy offtakers and an average contract life of 14 years.

As of June 30, 2020 , the Company had $3.5 billion of available liquidity. This includes $2.2 billion of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, as well as $1.3 billion available under committed credit lines.

Guidance and Expectations1

The Company is reaffirming its 2020 guidance, expectations and average annual growth rate target through 2022.





1 Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure. See attached "Non-GAAP Measures" for definition of Adjusted EPS and a description of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EPS to Diluted EPS for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

See Non-GAAP Measures for definitions of Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted Pre-Tax Contributions, as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Attachments

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, Segment Information, Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Parent Financial Information.

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global power company. We provide affordable, sustainable energy to 14 countries through our diverse portfolio of distribution businesses as well as thermal and renewable generation facilities. Our workforce is committed to operational excellence and meeting the world's changing power needs. Our 2019 revenues were $10 billion and we own and manage $34 billion in total assets. To learn more, please visit www.aes.com. Follow AES on Twitter @TheAESCorp.

THE AES CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in millions, except per share amounts) Revenue:













Regulated $ 624



$ 724



$ 1,336



$ 1,509

Non-Regulated 1,593



1,759



3,219



3,624

Total revenue 2,217



2,483



4,555



5,133

Cost of Sales:













Regulated (535)



(605)



(1,127)



(1,240)

Non-Regulated (1,158)



(1,376)



(2,397)



(2,805)

Total cost of sales (1,693)



(1,981)



(3,524)



(4,045)

Operating margin 524



502



1,031



1,088

General and administrative expenses (40)



(49)



(78)



(95)

Interest expense (218)



(273)



(451)



(538)

Interest income 64



82



134



161

Loss on extinguishment of debt (40)



(51)



(41)



(61)

Other expense (3)



(14)



(7)



(26)

Other income 9



18



54



48

Loss on disposal and sale of business interests (27)



(3)



(27)



(7)

Asset impairment expense —



(116)



(6)



(116)

Foreign currency transaction gains (losses) (6)



22



18



18

Other non-operating expense (158)



—



(202)



—

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES AND

EQUITY IN EARNINGS OF AFFILIATES 105



118



425



472

Income tax expense (113)



(57)



(202)



(172)

Net equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates 8



5



6



(1)

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS —



66



229



299

Gain from disposal of discontinued businesses 3



1



3



1

NET INCOME 3



67



232



300

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable

stock of subsidiaries (86)



(50)



(171)



(129)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION $ (83)



$ 17



$ 61



$ 171

AMOUNTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON

STOCKHOLDERS:













Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ (86)



$ 16



$ 58



$ 170

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 3



1



3



1

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION $ (83)



$ 17



$ 61



$ 171

BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE:













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation

common stockholders, net of tax $ (0.13)



$ 0.02



$ 0.09



$ 0.26

Income from discontinued operations attributable to The AES Corporation

common stockholders, net of tax 0.01



—



—



—

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION

COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (0.12)



$ 0.02



$ 0.09



$ 0.26

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE:













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation

common stockholders, net of tax $ (0.13)



$ 0.02



$ 0.09



$ 0.26

Income from discontinued operations attributable to The AES Corporation

common stockholders, net of tax 0.01



—



—



—

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION

COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (0.12)



$ 0.02



$ 0.09



$ 0.26

DILUTED SHARES OUTSTANDING 665



667



668



667



THE AES CORPORATION Strategic Business Unit (SBU) Information (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2020

2019

2020

2019 REVENUE













US and Utilities SBU $ 913



$ 976



$ 1,884



$ 1,995

South America SBU 711



765



1,423



1,610

MCAC SBU 381



478



813



928

Eurasia SBU 214



265



439



604

Corporate and Other 114



16



142



25

Eliminations (116)



(17)



(146)



(29)

Total Revenue $ 2,217



$ 2,483



$ 4,555



$ 5,133



THE AES CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



June 30,

2020

December 31,

2019

(in millions, except share

and per share data) ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,417



$ 1,029

Restricted cash 364



336

Short-term investments 422



400

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $18 and $20, respectively 1,414



1,479

Inventory 504



487

Prepaid expenses 92



80

Other current assets, net of allowance of $2 and $0, respectively 880



802

Current held-for-sale assets 873



618

Total current assets 5,966



5,231

NONCURRENT ASSETS





Property, Plant and Equipment:





Land 411



447

Electric generation, distribution assets and other 26,925



25,383

Accumulated depreciation (8,623)



(8,505)

Construction in progress 4,123



5,249

Property, plant and equipment, net 22,836



22,574

Other Assets:





Investments in and advances to affiliates 802



966

Debt service reserves and other deposits 326



207

Goodwill 1,059



1,059

Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $323 and $307, respectively 566



469

Deferred income taxes 204



156

Loan receivable, net of allowance of $31 and $0, respectively 1,280



1,351

Other noncurrent assets, net of allowance of $27 and $0, respectively 1,527



1,635

Total other assets 5,764



5,843

TOTAL ASSETS $ 34,566



$ 33,648

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable $ 1,207



$ 1,311

Accrued interest 183



201

Accrued non-income taxes 244



253

Accrued and other liabilities 1,247



1,021

Non-recourse debt, including $340 and $337, respectively, related to variable interest entities 2,041



1,868

Current held-for-sale liabilities 526



442

Total current liabilities 5,448



5,096

NONCURRENT LIABILITIES





Recourse debt 3,693



3,391

Non-recourse debt, including $4,375 and $3,872, respectively, related to variable interest entities 15,639



14,914

Deferred income taxes 1,166



1,213

Other noncurrent liabilities 3,103



2,917

Total noncurrent liabilities 23,601



22,435

Commitments and Contingencies





Redeemable stock of subsidiaries 875



888

EQUITY





THE AES CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock ($0.01 par value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 817,964,353 issued and 664,935,827

outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 817,843,916 issued and 663,952,656 outstanding at December 31,

2019) 8



8

Additional paid-in capital 7,670



7,776

Accumulated deficit (665)



(692)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,693)



(2,229)

Treasury stock, at cost (153,028,526 and 153,891,260 shares at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019,

respectively) (1,858)



(1,867)

Total AES Corporation stockholders' equity 2,462



2,996

NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 2,180



2,233

Total equity 4,642



5,229

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 34,566



$ 33,648



THE AES CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in millions)

(in millions) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net income $ 3



$ 67



$ 232



$ 300

Adjustments to net income:













Depreciation and amortization 271



266



539



512

Loss on disposal and sale of business interests 27



3



27



7

Impairment expense 158



116



208



116

Deferred income taxes 52



(47)



54



15

Loss on extinguishment of debt 40



51



41



61

Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of assets 2



9



(40)



16

Other 17



44



25



143

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable 10



1



(30)



10

(Increase) decrease in inventory (69)



43



(46)



25

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets 56



(21)



33



26

(Increase) decrease in other assets 4



9



(75)



11

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other current liabilities 18



(54)



(81)



(29)

Increase (decrease) in income tax payables, net and other tax payables (103)



(140)



(67)



(175)

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities (39)



(23)



—



(24)

Net cash provided by operating activities 447



324



820



1,014

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Capital expenditures (386)



(566)



(962)



(1,070)

Acquisitions of business interests, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (74)



—



(84)



—

Proceeds from the sale of business interests, net of cash and restricted cash sold 44



229



44



229

Proceeds from the sale of assets 2



17



17



17

Sale of short-term investments 87



180



341



330

Purchase of short-term investments (186)



(204)



(463)



(424)

Contributions and loans to equity affiliates (63)



(83)



(178)



(173)

Other investing (50)



(23)



(76)



(22)

Net cash used in investing activities (626)



(450)



(1,361)



(1,113)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Borrowings under the revolving credit facilities 124



393



1,318



897

Repayments under the revolving credit facilities (643)



(324)



(958)



(598)

Issuance of recourse debt 1,597



—



1,597



—

Repayments of recourse debt (1,578)



(2)



(1,596)



(3)

Issuance of non-recourse debt 1,507



1,715



1,913



2,581

Repayments of non-recourse debt (671)



(1,853)



(763)



(2,281)

Payments for financing fees (41)



(33)



(46)



(37)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (77)



(96)



(99)



(146)

Contributions from noncontrolling interests and redeemable security holders —



6



—



16

Dividends paid on AES common stock (95)



(91)



(190)



(181)

Payments for financed capital expenditures (29)



(14)



(39)



(110)

Other financing 34



5



21



(30)

Net cash provided by financing activities 128



(294)



1,158



108

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5)



2



(37)



(2)

Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of held-for-sale businesses (47)



(4)



(45)



(57)

Total increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (103)



(422)



535



(50)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning 2,210



2,375



1,572



2,003

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending $ 2,107



$ 1,953



$ 2,107



$ 1,953

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES:













Cash payments for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 295



$ 309



$ 458



$ 478

Cash payments for income taxes, net of refunds 124



171



176



236

SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Partial reinvestment of consideration from the sPower transaction —



58



—



58



THE AES CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED PRE-TAX CONTRIBUTION (PTC) AND ADJUSTED EPS

Adjusted PTC is defined as pre-tax income from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation excluding gains or losses of the consolidated entity due to (a) unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions and equity securities; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures, and gains and losses recognized at commencement of sales-type leases; (d) losses due to impairments; (e) gains, losses and costs due to the early retirement of debt; and (f) costs directly associated with a major restructuring program, including, but not limited to, workforce reduction efforts, relocations, and office consolidation. Adjusted PTC also includes net equity in earnings of affiliates on an after-tax basis adjusted for the same gains or losses excluded from consolidated entities.

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted earnings per share from continuing operations excluding gains or losses of both consolidated entities and entities accounted for under the equity method due to (a) unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions and equity securities; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures, and the tax impact from the repatriation of sales proceeds, and gains and losses recognized at commencement of sales-type leases; (d) losses due to impairments; (e) gains, losses and costs due to the early retirement of debt; (f) costs directly associated with a major restructuring program, including, but not limited to, workforce reduction efforts, relocations, and office consolidation; and (g) tax benefit or expense related to the enactment effects of 2017 U.S. tax law reform and related regulations and any subsequent period adjustments related to enactment effects.

The GAAP measure most comparable to Adjusted PTC is income from continuing operations attributable to AES. The GAAP measure most comparable to Adjusted EPS is diluted earnings per share from continuing operations. We believe that Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS better reflect the underlying business performance of the Company and are considered in the Company's internal evaluation of financial performance. Factors in this determination include the variability due to unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions or equity securities remeasurement, unrealized foreign currency gains or losses, losses due to impairments and strategic decisions to dispose of or acquire business interests, retire debt or implement restructuring activities, which affect results in a given period or periods. In addition, for Adjusted PTC, earnings before tax represents the business performance of the Company before the application of statutory income tax rates and tax adjustments, including the effects of tax planning, corresponding to the various jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS should not be construed as alternatives to income from continuing operations attributable to AES and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which are determined in accordance with GAAP.



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019



Net of NCI (1)

Per Share

(Diluted) Net

of NCI (1)

Net of NCI (1)

Per Share

(Diluted) Net

of NCI (1)

Net of NCI (1)

Per Share

(Diluted) Net

of NCI (1)

Net of NCI (1)

Per Share

(Diluted) Net

of NCI (1)



(in millions, except per share amounts)

Income (loss) from continuing

operations, net of tax,

attributable to AES and

Diluted EPS $ (86)



$ (0.13)



$ 16



$ 0.02



$ 58



$ 0.09



$ 170



$ 0.26



Add: Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations attributable to AES 81







36







136







121







Pre-tax contribution $ (5)







$ 52







$ 194







$ 291







Adjustments































Unrealized derivative and equity

securities losses (gains) $ 14



$ 0.02



$ 6



$ 0.01



$ (2)



$ —



$ 9



$ 0.01



Unrealized foreign currency losses (gains) (12)



(0.01)



7



0.02



(3)



—



18



0.02



Disposition/acquisition losses 29



0.04

(2) 5



0.01

(3) 30



0.04

(2) 14



0.02

(3) Impairment expense 168



0.25

(4) 121



0.18

(5) 221



0.33

(6) 123



0.18

(5) Loss on extinguishment of debt 44



0.07

(7) 49



0.07

(8) 48



0.07

(7) 57



0.09

(8) U.S. Tax Law Reform Impact



0.02

(9)



—







0.02

(9)



0.01



Less: Net income tax benefit



(0.01)

(10)



(0.05)

(11)



(0.01)

(10)



(0.06)

(11) Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS $ 238



$ 0.25



$ 240



$ 0.26



$ 488



$ 0.54



$ 512



$ 0.53









