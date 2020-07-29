AES Ranked Among the Top US Companies for Innovators

ARLINGTON, Va., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today was named to Fast Company's 2020 edition of Best Workplaces for Innovators, recognizing AES' commitment to encouraging and supporting its people in the pursuit of leading-edge energy technologies and business development. The Fast Company list, which is online today and will be published in a special September print issue of the magazine, places AES among 100 major global corporations, including Google, Amazon, Ørsted, Siemens, and Pfizer.

"Accelerating a cleaner energy future is our mission," said Andres Gluski, AES President and CEO. "To achieve that mission, we must constantly innovate, which requires creating a workplace that fosters and promotes new and creative ideas. We have become a global leader in energy storage, renewables and cloud-based digital energy efficiency solutions for that reason."

AES pursues advances in the energy sector through internal programs that foster innovations and, in turn, by expanding our portfolio of carbon-free, 24/7 renewable energy solutions. AES programs such as APEX (AES Performance Excellence) provide our people with opportunities to generate the next big idea that can expand our businesses, operations, and the services we provide to our customers. Over the past 14 years, systems created within the APEX program have made AES a more resilient, sustainable and competitive company. Through APEX, our people have implemented more than 4,400 unique and innovative projects, delivering more than $1.1 billion in financial benefits to the company. AES Next, our business and technology incubator, works toward identifying new and innovative business ventures that provide leading-edge and greener energy solutions. AES Next initiatives have led to the creation or acquisition of game-changing subsidiaries such at Fluence and Uplight. Fluence, a company created in partnership with Siemens, is the global leader in scalable energy storage technology and services. AES' investment in Uplight has allowed AES customers to implement digital technology and data to manage energy use, resulting in greater efficiency and lower customer costs.

By fostering innovation at all levels of our organization and by investing in transformative new businesses, AES has seen tremendous returns on investment. These employee-generated initiatives drive the overall growth and success our company.

