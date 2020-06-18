Aesculap Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary of the FDA Approval of the activL® Artificial Disc: Five Years and Five Milestones

"It is rewarding to see the tremendous results of our team's persistent conversations, strong clinical publication strategy and collaboration with spine surgeon advocates," said Chuck DiNardo, President of Aesculap Implant Systems. "We would have done a disservice to U.S. spine patients if we had relented our focus."

The activL Artificial Disc is a third generation motion preservation device designed to more closely mimic the natural biomechanics of the healthy human spine, thereby significantly reducing the impact on adjacent level anatomy. If you are a DDD sufferer interested in understanding your spinal fusion alternative options or if you need help navigating the Lumbar TDR insurance landscape, visit our patient website at https://www.aesculapimplantsystems.com/en/patients/about-your-lumbar-spine.html.

About Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC

Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC, a B. Braun company, is part of a 175-year-old global organization focused on meeting the needs of the changing healthcare environment. Through close collaboration with its customers, Aesculap Implant Systems develops advanced spine and orthopaedic implant technologies to treat complex disorders of the spine, hip and knee. Aesculap Implant Systems strives to deliver products and services that improve the quality of patients' lives. For more information, call 800-234-9179 or visit aesculapimplantsystems.com.

