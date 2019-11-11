Aesculap, Inc. Launches New Caiman Maryland Jaw Vessel Sealer at American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL) Global Congress on Minimally Invasive Gynecology

As part of the Caiman Maryland jaw line extension, new 12.5 and 17 cm shaft lengths have expanded the device applications to a wide range of laparoscopic and open surgical disciplines. In addition to the new shaft lengths, the Maryland jaw comes in articulating and non-articulating options for devices with a 36 or 44 cm shaft length.

"This is the most impactful line extension for our advanced energy portfolio to date," said Charles DiNardo, President of Aesculap, Inc. "Since the vessel sealer was introduced to the U.S. market in 2012, we have known that Caiman allows surgeons to efficiently achieve high-quality seals with a significant decrease in operative time. With the Caiman Maryland jaw, we are able to address the entire line of advanced energy vessel sealers offered by our competitors."

In combination with the launch of the Caiman Maryland jaw, Aesculap will sponsor a dinner symposium at the AAGL Congress on Tuesday, November 12 from 5:10 to 6:40. The symposium, "30 Minute Hysterectomy: Tips for Improving Operative Time in Robotic-Assisted and Traditional Total Laparoscopic Hysterectomy," will focus on patient indications and intraoperative techniques to decrease operative time and improve patient outcomes in both robotic-assisted and traditional total laparoscopic hysterectomy (TLH). Jeffery Nelson, MD and Ceana Nezhat, MD will lead the discussion and share their clinical experience using Caiman for TLH. Congress attendees who are interested in attending the symposium can visit booth 734 for more information.

About Caiman Vessel Sealers

Only Caiman vessel sealers can deliver uniform compression with a clean and consistent seal quality, independent of where the vessel is positioned in the jaws. When faced with challenging patient anatomy, the articulating Caiman shaft supports a perpendicular approach to vessels, resulting in up to 51% greater sealing strength compared to seals created at an angle. Designed to maximize efficacy and ease-of-use, Caiman is indicated to seal and cut vessels up to 7 mm in diameter in both laparoscopic and open procedures.

Caiman Seal and Cut Technology consists of dedicated bipolar electrosurgical instruments intended for use in general surgery and gynecologic surgical procedures where ligation and division of vessels is desired. The instruments create a seal by the application of bipolar electrosurgical RF energy (coagulation) to vascular structure (vessels) interposed between the jaws of the device. A cutting blade is actuated for the division of tissue.

Instruments 12.5 cm, 17 cm, and 24 cm in length are indicated for open procedures and instruments 36 cm and 44 cm in length are indicated for laparoscopic procedures. The indications for use include general surgical procedures, (including urologic, vascular, thoracic, and thoracoscopic), and gynecological procedures where ligation and division of vessels is performed. These procedures include: vaginal hysterectomies, Nissen fundoplication, colectomy, adhesiolysis, bowel resection, and oophorectomy etc., or any procedure where vessel ligation (seal and cut), tissue grasping, and dissection is performed. The devices can be used on vessels up to and including 7mm and bundles as large as will fit in the jaws of the instrument. Caiman Seal and Cut Technology has not been shown to be effective for tubal sterilization or tubal coagulation for sterilization procedures. Do not use the system for these procedures.

About Aesculap, Inc.

Aesculap, Inc., a B. Braun company, is part of a global organization built on meeting the needs of the changing healthcare environment. Through close collaboration with its customers, Aesculap provides advanced technologies for general surgery, neurosurgery and closure technologies. Aesculap continues a proud heritage of leadership and responsiveness as we strive to deliver products and services that improve the quality of patients' lives. For more information, call 800-282-9000 or visit aesculapusa.com.

